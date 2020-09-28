 FEMA Grants Will Pay To Repair N.H. Dams That Could Cause Disasters If They Failed | New Hampshire Public Radio

FEMA Grants Will Pay To Repair N.H. Dams That Could Cause Disasters If They Failed

By 1 hour ago

The Merrymeeting Lake Dam in New Durham is one of about 30 in the state that are both in disrepair and would likely cause death or destruction if they failed.
Credit Michael Casey / AP

New Hampshire will offer a new federal grant program to rehabilitate some of its dozens of so-called “high hazard” dams – ones that would threaten life and property if they failed.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency launched the program this year, giving New Hampshire close to half a million dollars to give to towns, nonprofits and dam owners.

It’ll be used to plan rehabilitation projects for dams the state says could be deadly or destructive, inundating homes, if they malfunctioned.

The state has more than 3,000 dams overall, most of them privately owned. The Association of Dam Safety Officials reports that as of 2018, about 160 of those dams had “high hazard potential.”

An Associated Press investigation last fall found that about 30 high hazard dams in New Hampshire, and close to 1,700 nationwide, were also in poor or unsatisfactory condition. 

Tags: 
dams
Federal Emergency Management Agency

Related Content

UNH Survey: Most N.H. Residents Prefer Dam Removal

By Aug 5, 2019
Harry McCoy via NOAA Fisheries

A first-of-its-kind survey shows New Hampshire residents generally favor removing dams from local rivers.

Researchers from UNH asked 1,500 residents about whether they’d prefer to see a hypothetical dam removed, allowing for a free-flowing river, when presented with various alternatives.

They asked if residents would want dams to remain in place for hydro-electric generation or historic preservation, or to maintain property values or recreational opportunities.

With N.H. Hydro Sale Done, Eversource Completes Deregulation

By Aug 27, 2018
Public Service of New Hampshire

Eversource has finished selling off its hydroelectric dams. This marks the end of New Hampshire's years-long electric restructuring process.

That effort, also known as deregulation, sought to lower rates and increase competition by separating power generation from distribution.

As part of restructuring, Eversource agreed in 2015 to sell its fossil fuel-fired power plants and hydro dams in New Hampshire.

Connecticut River Flow Study Shows Dams' Ecosystem Effects

By Jun 15, 2018
Nature Conservancy

A major study of the Connecticut River shows how its flow and ecosystem has been altered by dozens of dams.

The nonprofit Nature Conservancy worked with the Army Corps of Engineers to try and reconstruct how the Connecticut River might flow if not for the more than 70 large dams in its watershed.

For Residents On The Connecticut River, Hydro Dams' Relicensing Is A Rare Opportunity

By Jun 1, 2018
Britta Greene for NHPR

Right now, a group of hydroelectric dams on the Connecticut River are undergoing a once-in-a-generation process – a federal relicensing. NHPR’s Annie Ropeik went to the dams and talked with people who live, work and play nearby about what they hope might change.  