Fact Check: Trump's Address To The Republican Convention, Annotated

President Trump is accepting the Republican nomination for president on Thursday, the final day of the Republican National Convention.

Throughout the week, RNC speakers have argued that Trump would restore "law and order" and make America a safer country than his Democratic rival Joe Biden. Republicans have focused more on what they call a bleak future under Democrats rather than on the record of Trump's actions over the last four years.

Trump's address comes a week after Joe Biden promised to lead the country out of a "season of darkness." (Read our annotation of Biden's speech here.)

Trump, who is speaking at the end of tonight's program, is expected to talk about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as well as the threat of Hurricane Laura and unrest in Kenosha, Wis., where the shooting of Jacob Blake by police led to protests, followed by another shooting by a civilian.

NPR reporters are providing fact checks and analysis of Trump's remarks live. Watch a livestream of the convention and read the annotations below.



Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...