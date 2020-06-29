 Diversifying Your Summer Reading List | New Hampshire Public Radio
Related Program: 
The Exchange

Diversifying Your Summer Reading List

By The Exchange 8 minutes ago
  • A collection of books from The Bookery Manchester.
    A collection of books from The Bookery Manchester.

Summer is feeling a little different this year, and many readers are being intentional about bringing diversity to that stack of books to read. On the Annual Summer Book Show, our independent bookstore owners discuss some anti-racism resources for adults as well as younger ages, and we highlight authors who might have gone unnoticed without recent activism. What’s on your list to read for this summer?

Airdate: Tuesday, June 30, 2020

GUESTS:

 

Check out the New York Times list of books to read to educate yourself about anti-racism and race.

 

NPR published a diverse #SummerReading List for kids.

 

The Howe Library in Hanover has an extensive list of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) resources. Check your local library for their suggestions and book lists.

 

Tags: 
Books
anti-racism
Summer books

Related Content

Once Gathering Places, New Hampshire's Independent Book Stores Turn To Delivery

By Apr 2, 2020
Courtesy of Water Street Bookstore

Some people find themselves right now with a lot of extra quiet time in the house. You could  stew. You could tweet. Or, how about you get some reading done? 

Click here to sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on coronavirus in New Hampshire delivered to your inbox.  

New Hampshire Calling: Your Pandemic Reading List

By & Apr 13, 2020
Andrei.D40 via Flickr Creative Commons / https://flic.kr/p/9Ez4ak

Last week on New Hampshire Calling, we had a conversation about the books that are getting listeners through this time of social distancing. You can listen to that show right here.