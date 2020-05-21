Related Program: 
The Exchange

In Depth: COVID-19 and Long-term Care in N.H.

By The Exchange

We wrap up our in-depth series on COVID nineteen and health care with:a look at long-term care. The coronavirus has taken an especially high toll on residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities. This week, state officials announced 51 cases in a single facility. We ask why these outbreaks are occurring and what’s being done about it.

Air date: May 22, 2020

GUESTS:

Susan Buxton -  N.H. long-term care ombudsman.  You can call the ombudsman regarding long-term care issues at  603-271-4375 or 800-442-5640. 

Casey McDermottNHPR reporter covering politics and policy, with a focus on data and accountability reporting. 

Jason Moon -  NHPR's health reporter and host of the award-winning investigative podcast Bear Brook

Melissa St. Cyr - Chief Legal Counsel for the New Hampshire Dept. of Health and Human Services.