In Depth: COVID-19 and Long-term Care in N.H.

We wrap up our in-depth series on COVID nineteen and health care with:a look at long-term care. The coronavirus has taken an especially high toll on residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities. This week, state officials announced 51 cases in a single facility. We ask why these outbreaks are occurring and what’s being done about it.

Air date: May 22, 2020

GUESTS:

Susan Buxton - N.H. long-term care ombudsman. You can call the ombudsman regarding long-term care issues at 603-271-4375 or 800-442-5640.

Casey McDermott - NHPR reporter covering politics and policy, with a focus on data and accountability reporting.

Jason Moon - NHPR's health reporter and host of the award-winning investigative podcast Bear Brook.

Melissa St. Cyr - Chief Legal Counsel for the New Hampshire Dept. of Health and Human Services.