By Degrees: How Forests Can Improve Health And Slow Climate Change

Scientists from New England and Canada are working together to launch a new project called Your Forest, Your Health.

The coalition of medical experts and ecologists want to learn more about how forests can help keep us healthy, especially during the Coronavirus pandemic. And they want to make people more aware of how forests contribute to a healthier climate too.

As part of NHPR’s new climate change reporting initiative By Degrees, NHPR's All Things Considered host Peter Biello spoke to research ecologist Lindsey Rustad about Your Forest Your Health.

Listen to the interview.

A transcript of this interview will be posted shortly.