Coronavirus Update: N.H. Reports 28 More Infections, 1 New Hospitalization

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates, including case numbers and other important news of the day. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage.

The latest numbers in New Hampshire

Scroll down to our live blog for more COVID-19 news and the latest updates.

The most recent update from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Sept. 29:

No new deaths reported.

28 new cases reported.

The state's total case number stands at 8,233.

The state's total COVID-19 deaths total 439.

Other important links:

LIVE BLOG - CORONAVIRUS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE:

28 new COVID-19 cases announced

Update: Tuesday, Sept. 29, 4:34 p.m.

State health officials announced 28 new coronavirus infections and one new hospitalization on Tuesday.

There are currently 13 residents in the hospital due to COVID-19. There are 331 current cases statewide.

Since the outbreak began, the state has recorded 8,233 confirmed cases. No new deaths were reported Tuesday.

- NHPR Staff

Panel OKs N.H. retailers operating at 100%

Update: Tuesday, Sept. 29, 11:09 a.m.

The governor's economic reopening task force has approved updated guidance allowing full capacity at retail stores, which have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Retailers have been limited to half capacity, and while some sectors like garden centers have done well, some clothing stores have seen sales drop by 80%.

Nancy Kyle, head of the state's retail association, says allowing stores to return to 100% capacity will be critical to the holiday shopping season.

The task force sent its recommendations to the governor and public health officials for approval.

- AP

New Hampshire reports 36 new COVID cases, 5 patients are minors

Update: Monday, Sept. 28, 4:20 p.m.

The state announced 36 new coronavirus infections Monday, bringing New Hampshire's total cases to 8,208. Of the new cases, five patients are under the age of 18.

No new deaths were announced Monday. So far, 439 Granite State residents have died from the virus.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. reports 53 new COVID cases

Update: Sunday, Sept. 27, 7:00 p.m.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 53 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, four of which are patients under the age of 18. No new deaths were announced.

So far, 439 New Hampshire residents have died from the coronavirus.

- NHPR Staff

38 new cases, 1 more death announced

Update: Saturday, Sept. 26, 4:36 p.m.

The state has announced an additional resident has died from the coronavirus. A woman from Hillsborough County, who was 60 or older, became the state's 439th death related to COVID-19.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services also reported 38 new infections, bringing the total number since March to 8,121. As of Saturday, there are 303 current cases, and 18 residents are currently in the hospital for treatment related to the virus.

Four of the new cases are individuals under 18. The latest cases come from: Hillsborough County, 13; Rockingham County, seven; Strafford County, five; Merrimack County, four; Sullivan County, one; Manchester, six; and Nashua, two.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. indoor dining restrictions to ease - with conditions

Update: Friday, Sept. 25, 4 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu says New Hampshire restaurants will be allowed to move tables closer together starting Oct. 1 if they install barriers between them.

Currently, tables must be placed at least 6 feet apart to reduce the risk of the coronavirus. With the weather getting colder, restaurants have been asking the state to loosen restrictions for indoor dining. The official restaurant guidance from the state was updated Thursday.

It reads: "Except for seating at bars, tables and back-to-back booths can be positioned closer than 6 feet between parties if protective non-porous, rigid barriers separate the tables and booths (e.g., structural walls or plexiglass/rigid plastic dividers."

Pliable materials, such as shower curtains or cloth dividers, are not allowed. Restaurant owners must also consult with their local health, fire, or building officials to ensure barriers comply with safety codes.

Sununu held a roundtable discussion with half a dozen restaurant owners Friday outside at Newick's Lobster House in Dover. He noted the latest guidance was formulated with input from the industry, and Mike Somers, CEO and president of the N.H. Lodging & Restaurant Association.

The bar area of restaurants remains a tough issue, Sununu said, due to the potential close proximity of customers. The state is nowhere near close enough to open up bars for games, such as pool or darts, he says.

- Staff & Wire Report

37 new cases announced

Update: Thursday, September 24, 4:00 p.m.

State officials announced 37 new cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire on Thursday, and four new hospitalizations. No new deaths were reported.

New Hampshire's coronavirus case count stands at 8,044, while 438 residents have died from the virus.

- NHPR Staff

25 new COVID-19 infections reported

Update: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 6:00 p.m.

The New Hampshire Deptartment of Health and Human Services announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. No new deaths were reported.

Of the new cases, two individuals are under the age of 18. There have now been 8,007 total coronavirus cases in New Hampshire, and 438 residents have died from the virus.

- NHPR Staff

38 new infections, 1 new hospitalization

Update: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 4:41 p.m.

State health officials announced 38 new coronavirus cases Tuesday. The overall number of confirmed cases since March is now 7,990.

The state has 293 current cases and 11 current hospitalizations statewide. One new hospitalization was reported Tuesday.

Thirteen of the new cases had no known risk factors, indicative of continued community transmission. The geographic breakdown of the new infections: Rockingham County, 12; Strafford County, 10; Grafton County, three; Hillsborough County, five; Merrimack County, two; and one case each for Carroll, Cheshire, and Coos counties. The state is still determining the residence for three cases.

- NHPR Staff

Restaurant owners concerned as cold weather comes

Update: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 10:51 a.m.

Restaurateurs in New Hampshire are worried that outdoor dining will soon come to an end with the arrival of cooler weather, necessitating changes to indoor dining guidelines.

The New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association is working with state and health officials on options for when wintry weather makes outdoor dining impossible.

Among the options are adding barriers between indoor tables and reducing the distance between them to allow more patrons.

Mike Somers, president of the Lodging and Restaurant Association, says more financial relief will likely be needed for these businesses.

- Staff & Wire Report

7 new COVID cases; incomplete data likely to effect numbers

Update: Monday, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m.

The state's Department of Health and Human Services reported just seven new cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire Monday, however, reporting from one laboratory was incomplete, so the state says it will adjust case numbers in the coming days.

One of the new patients was an individual under the age of 18. No new deaths were reported.

- NHPR Staff

29 new COVID cases in New Hampshire

Update: Sunday, Sept. 20, 4:00 p.m.

New Hampshire health officials reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday. No new deaths were reported.

Of the new cases, two individuals are under the age of 18.

- NHPR Staff

61 new infections reported

Update: Saturday, Sept. 19, 4:01 p.m.

New Hampshire recorded 61 new infections Saturday, bringing the state's total confirmed coronavirus cases to 7,920. This is the most new daily cases the state has announced since June 17. Explore the Data: Tracking COVID-19 in N.H.

Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, said earlier this week that an uptick in cases is linked to expanded testing on college campuses.

The state says 7,164 residents have recovered from the virus, and there are 318 current cases.

No new deaths, nor hospitalizations, were announced Sept. 19. There are eight residents currently in the hospital for treatment of COVID-19.

Merrimack, Rockingham, and Strafford counties had 12 cases apiece. Other cases are: six from Belknap County, three from Hillsborough County, one from Grafton County, nine from Nashua, and five from Manchester. The state is investigating the residence of one other person.

- NHPR Staff

Concord city employee tests positive for COVID-19

Update: Saturday, Sept. 19, 9:50 a.m.

An inspector in the Code Division for the city of Concord has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The city, in a statement Friday night, says the inspector has limited interaction with the public, except during inspections, and the employee was wearing a face mask during inspections. The state Department of Health and Human Services is contacting customers who may have interacted with the inspector.

The city employee is in self-isolation, and other city workers who had close contact are observing a 14-day quarantine, as CDC and state protocols recommend. Concord's Code Division office will be closed Sept. 20 for cleaning and sanitization.

Concerned residents are asked to call the state DHHS at 603-271-4496 for further guidance.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. announces 48 new infections

Update: Friday, Sept. 18, 3:31 p.m.

The state is reporting 48 new coronavirus infections, with 14 of the cases being residents under the age of 18.

Friday's public health update brings the total confirmed cases since March to 7,861. Of those, 7,117 have recovered. No additional deaths, and no new hospitalizations, were announced.

There are 306 current cases and seven current hospitalizations due to COVID-19, as of Sept. 18.

Manchester had 14 and Nashua six of the new cases.

- NHPR Staff

35 new infections, 2 new hospitalizations

Update: Thursday, Sept. 17, 3:11 p.m.

New Hampshire health officials announced 35 new infections Thursday, which is a slight uptick in the daily average over the past couple of weeks.

Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist, said much of the increase is due to expanded testing at schools and colleges. “We are not, however, seeing a new surge in New Hampshire,” he said.

Chan added that many of the COVID-19 metrics remain stable, such as low statewide hospitalizations.

Gov. Chris Sununu, during a news conference today in Concord, said the state's average daily testing is now more than 7,000, due to an aggressive testing strategy at the University of New Hampshire. UNH's average daily total tests over the past week were 3,354.

Other updates today include:

Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the state Department of Health and Human Services, said the state closed its case Sunday on an outbreak at Rockingham County jail. The state continues to monitor a case at Mountain View, a long-term care facility in Ossipee.

Sununu says a third round of federal grant funds, to the tune of $13.5 million, will go to 339 health care providers.

The state is sending more than $16.5 million to help hospitals - the grants include $1 million to Littleton Hospital Association, $1.9 million to Southern NH Health System; $3.7 million to Monadnock Community Hospital; $5 million to St. Joseph's Hospital in Nashua; and $5 million to Catholic Medical Center in Manchester.

- NHPR Staff

UNH Reports Second Coronavirus Cluster

Update: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 6:10 p.m.

The University of New Hampshire is reporting its second COVID-19 cluster. This new cluster is at a five-building on-campus apartment complex, known as the Gables which houses nearly 1,000 students.

Since the beginning of the semester, there have been 20 cases at the Gables. Ten of those are currently active.

The first cluster was associated with a party hosted at the Theta Chi fraternity.

Here's the latest coronavirus testing information at UNH.

- Daniela Allee

2 additional deaths, 34 new COVID-19 cases

Update: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 5:59 p.m.

The state announced two additional deaths today from the coronavirus: Two females from Rockingham County, who were 60 or older. New Hampshire has recorded 438 deaths since the outbreak began.

The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services reported 34 new infections Tuesday, bringing the total number to 7,748. Of that total, 7,022 residents have recovered. There are 288 current cases.

There was one new hospitalization Tuesday, and there are currently nine residents in the hospital due to COVID-19. An estimated 1,925 Granite Staters are being monitored for possible infection at this time.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. jobless rate declines

Update: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 12:21 p.m.

The state’s unemployment rate fell in August to 6.5 percent as hiring continued to rebound. There were job gains in tourism-fueled industries including leisure and hospitality, and food service.

New numbers from New Hampshire Employment Security show growth in the retail sector, while construction jobs dipped last month. New Hampshire’s unemployment rate peaked at more than 17 percent during the strictest phase of the coronavirus lockdown.

While many have gone back to work, there are still 66,000 fewer residents employed now than there were at this time last year.

- Todd Bookman

Portsmouth city council passes face mask requirement

Update: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 11:59 a.m.

The city of Portsmouth now has a face mask mandate. The City Council voted 7-2 Monday night to approve the ordinance.

It goes into effect immediately and is in place until January 2021. The order requires all individuals to wear face coverings inside public places, and outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible.

A fine of up to $25 can be issued for violating the ordinance. The council this summer backed a resolution requiring the wearing of face coverings to curb potential transmission of COVID-19.

The ordinance requires “all persons to wear face coverings whenever they are in indoor or outdoor places which are accessible to the public, in which a physical distancing of 6 feet between people who are not members of the same household is not maintained.”

It defines a “face covering” as “any product that covers the nose and mouth of the person wearing it.” The ordinance exempts people who have a medical or other condition which may pose a risk to the health of the individual wearing the face coverings, any person age 6 or younger, or any person who is actually engaged in the act of eating or drinking at a business establishment licensed by the city of Portsmouth for that purpose.

- Mary McIntyre

Five of 18 new COVID-19 patients are kids

Update: Monday, Sept 14., 3:00 p.m.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire Monday. No new deaths were reported.

Of the new cases, five patients were under 18 years-old. The state is reporting no new hospitalized cases.

So far, 436 New Hampshire residents have died of the coronavirus.

- NHPR Staff

One patient dies, 44 new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Hampshire

Update: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3:45 p.m.

State health officials reported one more death of a New Hampshire resident from COVID-19 Sunday. The patient was a female resident of Carroll County who was over the age of 60. So far, 436 Granite Staters have died as a result of the coronavirus.

The state also reported 44 new cases, and said that community-based transmission still continues to occur around the state.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. reports 1 additional death, 37 new cases of COVID-19

Update: Saturday, Sept. 12, 4:21 p.m.

One additional Granite Stater has died from COVID-19. State health officials announced on Saturday that a woman from Rockingham County, who was 60 or older, died from the virus. To date, 435 residents have died as a result of the coronavirus.

The state reported 37 new cases, bringing the total since March to 7,652. There are 297 current cases, and six current hospitalizations.

One new hospitalization was announced Saturday.

- NHPR Staff

48 new infections reported Friday

Update: Friday, Sept. 11, 5:28 p.m.

State health officials announced 48 new coronavirus infections on Friday. The state has recorded 7,620 total cases since March. Of those, 6,870 have recovered, according to N.H. Health and Human Services.

One new hospitalization was reported, and there are currently seven residents in the hospital due to COVID-19.

Current cases number 316.

- NHPR Staff

COVID & The Classroom: 'Remote Learning Isn't A Fair Substitute'

1 additional death, 56 new cases

Update: Thursday, Sept. 10, 3:39 p.m.

Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette announced another resident has died from COVID-19.

She said the woman, who was 60 or older, was associated with a long-term care facility in Hillsborough County. The state has recorded 434 deaths due to coronavirus to date.

The state reported 56 new cases Thursday, bringing the overall total to 7,573 since the outbreak began.

No new hospitalizations were reported.

- NHPR Staff

School Dashboard

Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette noted the state’s COVID-19 case school dashboard is not always exactly the data that the schools themselves may report.

It is similar to the state’s reports, and individual nursing homes’ announcements, she said. Shibinette said there is always a lag between the Division of Public Health reports, because the state does not add and disclose numbers until it completes its contact investigation.

Nashua Mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Update: Thursday, Sept. 10, 3:01 p.m.

Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess and two others at Nashua city hall have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement from the mayor's office.

The city says the cluster of cases are connected to a "specific congregate activity." The city did not disclose what that activity was or identify the others who tested positive, and officials maintain there is no outbreak at City Hall at this time.

Donchess and the others who tested positive are self-isolating at home for 10 days, and the city's public health department have conducted contact tracing to notify others who might be affected.

As of this morning, the state's COVID-19 dashboard showed five active cases in Nashua.

- Casey McDermott

23 new cases, 1 new hospitalization

Update: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 7:14 p.m.

The state announced 23 new COVID-19 infections today. The total number of cases since March is now 7,517, of which, 6,842 residents have recovered.

There are 242 current cases and nine current hospitalizations. State health officials reported one additional resident in the hospital due to the coronavirus. No additional deaths were announced Wednesday.

- NHPR Staff

Governor issues executive order for 'Lost Wages Assistance'

Update: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 5:45 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu has issued an executive order, his 68th in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, to authorize the state's participation in the "Lost Wages Supplemental Payment" program administered through FEMA. It is effective going back to Aug. 1.

Residents who are collecting unemployment benefits, who are eligible for at least $100 per week, are eligible for the new $300 weekly aid from the Lost Wages program. As the executive order states, about 5 percent of those filing for benefits would not be eligible for the extra $300.

The intent of the order is to provide a fair and broad-based eligibility for Granite Staters, according to Sununu.

- NHPR Staff

Voting in the time of COVID

Update: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 4:00 p.m.

State health officials reported 21 new positive test results for COVID-19 in New Hampshire on Tuesday, bringing total cases in the state to 7,494. No new deaths were reported.

The new case numbers come on Primary Day, as voters around the state cast ballots in statewide races. Election officials in New Hampshire's cities and towns have taken precautions to keep voters safe, including blocking off some voting booths, taping marks on floors to ensure voters stand six feet apart, and providing single-use pens to fill out ballots.

For more on how this election is playing out, visit our Primary Day live blog for updates, photos, and more.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. reports 33 new cases

Update: Monday, Sept. 7, 5:46 p.m.

Thirty-three new infections were announced Monday, bringing the state's total coronavirus cases to 7,476 since March. Of those, 6,805 residents have recovered, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

No additional deaths were reported. Current hospitalizations are seven.

- NHPR Staff

1 person dies of COVID-19, bringing New Hampshire's total deaths to 433

Update: Sunday, September 6, 4:55 p.m.

The state reported one death related to COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as 29 new cases of the virus in New Hampshire. There have now been 7,447 postitive test results and 433 deaths from the coronavirus in the Granite State.

- NHPR Staff

58 new infections, 1 new hospitalization

Update: Saturday, Sept. 5, 5:31 p.m.

The state announced 58 new infections and one new coronavirus hospitalization on Saturday. No new deaths were reported.

Of the new cases, 17 people had no identified risk factor, indicating community-based transmission. There are 250 current cases and nine current hospitalizations.

Sixteen of the new cases are from Strafford County, and nine from Rockingham County. Other geographic breakouts, reported by the state: 11 from Manchester, five each from Hillsborough and Merrimack counties, three from Grafton County, and one each from Carroll and Cheshire counties. The state was still trying to determine the county for seven of the cases.

- NHPR Staff

Supreme Court resuming in-person oral arguments

Update: Saturday, Sept. 5, 8:15 a.m.

The New Hampshire Supreme Court is resuming in-person oral arguments on Wednesday, Sept. 9, and some criminal trials and some hearings also are going to be conducted in person, according to new orders related to the coronavirus pandemic issued Friday.

In-person proceedings in the courts remain limited through Monday, Sept. 28.

The court said criminal trials, delinquency/CHINS adjudicatory hearings, child support enforcement hearings, and termination of parental rights hearings will be conducted in person. Additionally, the superior court is conducting some in-person hearings if lawyers show the need for them.

Following a successful pilot jury trial in Cheshire County, one criminal jury trial in each of the following counties will be held in October: Strafford, Hillsborough North, Belknap, and Cheshire. Virtual status conference hearings are also being held in civil cases to keep them on track, the court said.

Circuit courts will require all landlords seeking to evict tenants to file an affidavit that their respective case meets a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exemption in order for the eviction proceeding to move forward

- AP

23 new infections; 1 new hospitalization

Update: Friday, Sept. 4, 3:54 p.m.

State health officials announced 23 new infections and one new hospitalization on Friday. There were no new deaths reported.

The new cases bring the overall confirmed coronavirus caseload to 7,368 since the outbreak began. Of that total, 6,727 have recovered, and there were 209 current cases Sept. 4, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

There were nine residents in the hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Friday.

- NHPR Staff

Governor says primary election should go smoothly

Update: Friday, Sept. 4, 10:50 a.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu says he's confident state and local election officials have taken the steps needed to run a smooth election during Tuesday's state primary. But he says voters should confirm details given the circumstances.

"Because of COVID you could see some different times and some different processes in your polling location,” he said. “So by all means check on the polling locations and the times. You can check with your towns or even with the secretary of state's office as well."

Sununu said some polling places have extended their hours to reduce lines. Sununu has said he plans to vote in person, and urged all voters who choose that option, or choose to drop off an absentee ballot at the polls, to wear a mask.

- NHPR Staff

Sununu says N.H. will be ready when a vaccine is available

Update: Thursday, Sept. 3, 4:01 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu says New Hampshire will be ready when the federal government makes a coronavirus vaccine available for states. The CDC has asked states to prepare for possible vaccine distribution by the end of October.

The governor said the state does not anticipate regulatory processes or challenges, but that it’s in a position to address those questions as they arise.

“Given the network that the federal government is looking to use to get us the vaccine, we don’t anticipate having to expedite a whole lot of licensing,” he said.

The big questions are how much will be available, and when - and how quickly the distribution will arrive, he said. The state would also assess directing vaccines to priority areas and populations, a process that would take months, not weeks.

The federal government has Nov. 1 as a target date. Sununu says he anticipates it could be late 2020, or early 2021.

Asked at a news conference today about the process, both distribution and timing, being political, the governor responded, "I don't see it being politicized at all."

- NHPR Staff

41 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Hampshire

Update: Thursday, September 3, 3:10 p.m.

New Hampshire health officials announced 41 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday. No new deaths were reported. The state's death toll from the virus stands at 432.

Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette also announced the closure of an outbreak at one of the state's long-term care facilities, Evergreen Place in Manchester. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Ossipee is currently the only residential facility in the state experiencing an outbreak.

- NHPR Staff

15 new cases, no new hospitalizations

Update: Wednesday, Sept. 2, 7:47 p.m.

State health officials announced 15 new infections from COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing New Hampshire's total confirmed cases to 7,309 since the outbreak began. There are 224 current cases, as of Sept. 2, at 9 a.m.

The state reported no new deaths and no new deaths on Wednesday. Hospitalizations remain in the single digits - at nine.

- NHPR Staff

State has new guidance document for school reopening

Update: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 3:11 p.m.

State health officials today unveiled a new guidance document for New Hampshire schools as they return to class.

Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist, said the state will be monitoring the number of infections and the number of possible clusters in schools. It is not, he said, meant to direct schools on how to reopen.

The state has the ability to monitor school absenteeism, based on a system in place since 2009 in which schools report the percentage of students absent. Chan said schools can take a more- or less- restrictive approach to state guidance.

The state also launched its COVID-19 schools dashboard Tuesday to publicize transmission metrics, cases, and trends statewide.

State Responds to New Outbreak

Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services, announced a new outbreak at a long-term care facility. At Mountain View Community, a nursing home in Ossipee, one resident and four staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

The state continues to monitor outbreaks at Evergreen Place, an assisted living facility in Manchester, and at the Rockingham County jail.

- NHPR Staff

The state's COVID-19 news conference is continuing this afternoon in Concord. This post will be updated with additional information.

Concord council votes for mask ordinance

Update: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 10:01 a.m.

Concord’s city council has approved a mask mandate requiring people to wear face coverings in certain buildings.

The council voted nearly unanimously in favor of the mandate Monday night. It applies to businesses – primarily retail stores – and city government buildings.

It does not apply to restaurants, health clubs or other places where the governor has already issued guidance. Face coverings will not be required for children under the age of 5.

The penalty for noncompliance will initially be a warning and a $15 fine for every subsequent offense.

In Manchester, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen are considering a mask requirement - and Exeter is debating a draft ordinance for the same.

- Mary McIntyre

Nursing Homes to Get $11 Million

New Hampshire will receive an additional $11 million in federal funds to bolster the state’s nursing homes, as they work to contain COVID-19.

The money was announced by the state’s congressional delegation this weekend. It will be used to hire and train additional staff at nursing homes, as well as acquire PPE and other supplies.

Nursing homes and long-term care facilities have been at the epicenter of the state’s coronavirus caseloads and fatalities.

Earlier updates

