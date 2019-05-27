A Conversation with U.S. Congressman Chris Pappas

Much has happened in the nearly five months since New Hampshire First District Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas was sworn in. Freshmen Democrats made waves with ambitious plans for tackling climate change. The Democratic-led US. House passed two gun laws that received bipartisan support. The Democratic field of presidential candidates keeps growing -- by latest count, reaching 23. Also, the Mueller report arrived, and, with it, debates on whether to start impeachment hearings. Join us with your questions for U.S. Congressman Pappas.

This program airs live, Tuesday, May 28, at 9 a.m. and is rebroadcast at 7 p.m.