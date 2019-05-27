Related Program: 
The Exchange

A Conversation with U.S. Congressman Chris Pappas

By The Exchange 12 minutes ago

Credit Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Much has happened in the nearly five months since New Hampshire First District Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas was sworn in. Freshmen Democrats made waves with ambitious plans for tackling climate change. The Democratic-led  US. House passed two gun laws that received bipartisan support. The Democratic field of presidential candidates keeps growing -- by latest count, reaching 23. Also, the Mueller report arrived, and, with it, debates on whether to start impeachment hearings. Join us with your questions for U.S. Congressman Pappas. 

This program airs live,  Tuesday, May 28, at 9 a.m. and is rebroadcast at 7 p.m. 

Chris Pappas Announces Run for Congress

By Nov 9, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Chris Pappas, an Executive Councilor and restaurant owner in Manchester, announced Thursday his campaign for the Democratic nomination in the 1st Congressional District.

Pappas joins a crowded field of candidates since U.S. Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, D-NH, said she would not run for re-election in 2018.

For his party profile and connections, that as co-owner of the family-owned Puritan Backroom Restaurant, Pappas may be considered a top Democrat in the race.

Democrat Chris Pappas Heads To Congress After Bitter CD1 Race

By Nov 7, 2018
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Democrat Chris Pappas beat Republican Eddie Edwards Tuesday in the race for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District. The candidates were vying for the seat vacated by Democrat Carol Shea Porter.

Pappas' victory came after a hard-fought battle that began with two bitter primary campaigns and a general election that kept voters on edge until late on election night.

Race for the 1st: A Conversation with Chris Pappas (D)

By The Exchange Jun 1, 2018
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

In this Race for the 1st conversation, Laura talks with Chris Pappas, a Democrat running in the closely watched race for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District. 

Pappas is the owner of the Puritan Backroom Restaurant, a restaurant in Manchester, and is a member of the N.H. Executive Council. He was formerly a state representative, and Treasurer of Hillsborough County. 

Our Race for the First conversations will focus on the issues at the forefront in the CD1 race, including opioids, guns, veterans, and how each candidate plans to stand out in a crowded race. 