Calling It A 'Natural Evolution,' MacDowell Colony Drops 'Colony' From its Name

MacDowell Colony is now MacDowell.
A prestigious artist residency program in Peterborough is dropping the word "Colony" from its name.

MacDowell, as it will now be known, removed the word "Colony" after receiving feedback from fellows, the artist community, and a staff petition.

The board voted unanimously in favor, saying in a press release it wanted to remove "terminology with oppressive overtones."

MacDowell Board Chair Nell Painter says the decision aligns with calls for social justice and reform that are sweeping the country.

“While the decision to make this change now aligns with the calls for social justice and reform that are sweeping the country, it is in keeping with the organization’s longstanding commitment to eliminate financial, geographic, cultural, and accessibility barriers to participation," Painter says.

