-
A prestigious artist residency program in Peterborough is dropping the word "Colony" from its name.MacDowell, as it will now be known, removed the word…
-
MacDowell Artists’ Colony Names Library After Former Resident James BaldwinThe MacDowell Artists' Colony in Peterborough held a ceremony on Sunday to name its library for literary great James Baldwin. Members of the public were…
-
One of the country's top artist colonies is naming its library after James Baldwin.The MacDowell Colony announced Wednesday that the James Baldwin Library…