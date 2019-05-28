Buttigieg Says Democrats Need to Focus on Policy, Not Simply Counterpunch With Trump

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is criticizing President Trump's conduct, but says it's not the sole focus of his campaign.  

The South Bend, Indiana mayor spoke to a crowd of several hundred in Exeter Friday night. He said Democrats shouldn't spend too much time trying to counter the current White House.

“What I think we’ve got to do is, yes, quickly and emphatically correct and confront what comes out of there that’s wrong," Buttigieg said, "but then as quickly as possible talk about what we could be doing that’s different, and how it affects you and me in our everyday lives.” 

In his remarks, Buttigieg also got specific on policy plans for issues like climate change and gun control.  

Some voters said he's one of their top candidates. Others just want anyone who can win.

Pepper Pieroni is a junior at Phillips Exeter Academy. He’ll be a first-time voter next year.

“I want to make sure that whoever I vote for, that it’s used well and my vote is worthwhile," he said.

Buttigieg held another town hall meeting at Keene High School on Saturday.

