Booker Sees 'Lot of Pathways' on Health Care

By 55 minutes ago

Sen. Cory Booker is among several Democratic presidential contenders who back universal health insurance coverage, but he's acknowledging that compromise may be necessary to get major health care legislation through the Senate.

Booker told voters in New Hampshire on Saturday there are a "lot of pathways" to achieving the increasingly popular Democratic goal. He said supporters of so-called Medicare for All are "going to have to find ways to advance the ball given the Congress that we have."

Booker was speaking at a question-and-answer session in Portsmouth, a Democratic-leaning town. He is spending three days in New Hampshire, which casts the first votes in the 2020 primary.

 

Booker is one of five sitting Democratic senators already running in the jam-packed 2020 presidential primary, but his optimistic message of unity promises to set him apart from others in the field.

He recalled his parents' struggle to buy a home in a majority-white neighborhood in New Jersey in 1969 and urged the crowd to "put that indivisible back in this one nation under God."

Booker is set to make five more stops during three days in New Hampshire, which casts the first votes in the 2020 primary next year.

 

Tags: 
Cory Booker
2020 Primary

