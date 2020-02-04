Bipartisan Support For Bills To Reauthorize New State PFAS Limits, Help Towns Cover Costs

By 2 hours ago

Credit Annie Ropeik / NHPR

A plan to offer loans for New Hampshire towns to cover the cost of new limits on PFAS chemicals in drinking water got bipartisan support from state lawmakers Tuesday.

The state's strict PFAS limits were supposed to take effect last fall, but are on hold under a court injunction.

A state Senate committee already unanimously approved a bill that would get around that injunction by putting the limits regulators developed directly into state statute.

The enjoined limits were rules set by the Department of Environmental Services at the legislature’s direction. Lawmakers did not originally specify numbers for the limits.

On Tuesday, that same committee voted in favor of setting up a $50 million-dollar loan fund to help pay local compliance costs with the rules if and when they become active again. The plan is an amendment to an earlier bill, SB496.

“Communities across the state have been impacted by per and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination, largely through no fault of their own,” the bill states. “The cost of remediating this contamination for many communities would result in dramatically higher water and sewer rates for end users.”

The proposed $50 million in loans for affected towns would be borrowed against the state's credit. Officials say they would augment the fund with any settlement money the state gets from lawsuits over PFAS contamination, though that outcome is likely years away.

Regulators estimate that complying with the new standards, if they take effect, will cost towns tens of millions of dollars. Most towns have not tested their water for PFAS chemicals yet, so the exact costs are still unknown.

Tags: 
pfas
NH Legislature
Drinking Water
Water Contamination

Related Content

With N.H. PFAS Limits in Limbo, Saint-Gobain Continues Well Testing in Merrimack

By Jan 16, 2020

The Saint-Gobain plastics factory in Merrimack says it will continue voluntarily complying – in part – with the state’s halted PFAS chemical limits.

New Hampshire’s strict standards for the toxic chemicals are on hold under a court injunction.

N.H. Legislature’s 2020 PFAS Agenda Includes Bottled Water Testing Proposal

By Jan 2, 2020
Janet Bland via Flickr Creative Commons / https://flic.kr/p/22SfbXM

New Hampshire legislators this session will consider requiring bottled water brands in the state to be tested and labeled for toxic PFAS chemicals.

The industrial compounds have been linked to health problems and can persist in the environment, but aren't subject to binding federal regulations.

Last year, New Hampshire regulators found high levels of PFAS chemicals in local bottled water brands sourced from a spring in Massachusetts.

Under Court Order, N.H. Will Not Require Public Water PFAS Tests By Year's End

By Dec 13, 2019
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

The state of New Hampshire says it will not require that public water supplies be tested for toxic PFAS chemicals by the end of the year, contrary to earlier advice.

The state’s strict new PFAS standards will be suspended Dec. 31 under a court injunction, after industry and municipal groups challenged the rules earlier this fall.

High Levels Of PFOA Found In Drinking Water At Kearsarge Middle School

By Nov 19, 2019
Via Kearsarge.org

A New Hampshire school district will test all its drinking water after one faucet was found to have high levels of a toxic chemical that has raised health concerns.

Kearsarge Regional School District Superintendent Winfried Feneberg said Tuesday the district shut down all faucets at the middle school and is providing bottled water.

The moves come after one faucet at the middle school was found to have levels of the chemical known as PFOA at 153 parts per trillion, well above the state drinking water standard.