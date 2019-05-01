ACLU of N.H. Sues for Release of Somali Asylum Seeker Detained for More Than Two Years

The ACLU of New Hampshire is suing the U.S. government on behalf of a man they say has been in immigration detention for more than two years.

 

Mahamed Ahmed-Cali, a Somali native, was detained at a California port of entry in 2016 after requesting asylum.

 

Since then, immigration officials have transferred him to several states, including Louisiana, Florida, Alabama and, most recently, New Hampshire at the Strafford County Department of Corrections.

 

"This, frankly, is one of the worst cases of abuse I have seen on the part of ICE in the state of New Hampshire,” said ACLU-NH Legal Director Gilles Bissonnette. Ahmed-Cali has no criminal record and entered the U.S. legally, Bissonnette said. “He's being transported everywhere, all across the country by ICE, and this is a regular thing that ICE does."

 

Ahmed-Cali was one of 92 people who were part of a failed deportation attempt in 2017 which saw detainees shackled for two days on an airplane.

 

The ACLU is asking for his immediate release.

Arrested by ICE in Franconia, Father of Three Challenges Deportation

By Apr 25, 2019
A chef in Franconia who's facing deportation has had his case picked up by the ACLU of New Hampshire.

 

Cornelia Lorentzen runs the cafe where Juan Pu works. A little more than a year ago, Lorentzen says she convinced him and his family to move from Florida to Franconia to work as a chef in her restaurant.  

 

She says Pu was detained two weeks ago by ICE officers in plain clothes.

 

N.H. House Passes Bill To Allow Undocumented Immigrants to Get a Driver’s License

By Mar 21, 2019
The New Hampshire House passed a bill Wednesday that would allow residents in the state who do not have a social security card to get a driver's license.

 

Supporters of the measure say undocumented immigrants already living in the state should be able to drive to work and transport family members without breaking the law. They argue that many are already driving without licenses and this bill would make roads safer.

 