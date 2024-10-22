Biden, Bernie Sanders to speak in Concord at New Hampshire Technical Institute

President Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will speak at New Hampshire Technical Institute in Concord on Tuesday.

The visit is Biden’s first to New Hampshire since dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

The White House said Biden and Sanders will be discussing work the administration has done to lower health care costs.

The president will also discuss a report that shows nearly 1.5 million Medicare enrollees saved nearly $1 billion on prescription drugs in the first half of 2024, according to the White House.

It is an official White House visit, though Biden is expected to highlight Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, and her work toward the administration’s policy.