© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚗 🚗 🚗 Donate your old vehicle to NHPR and support local, independent journalism. It's easy and free!

Biden, Bernie Sanders to speak in Concord at New Hampshire Technical Institute

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published October 22, 2024 at 8:03 AM EDT
NHTI Concord's Community College, located in Concord, New Hampshire. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
NHTI Concord's Community College

President Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will speak at New Hampshire Technical Institute in Concord on Tuesday.

The visit is Biden’s first to New Hampshire since dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

The White House said Biden and Sanders will be discussing work the administration has done to lower health care costs.

The president will also discuss a report that shows nearly 1.5 million Medicare enrollees saved nearly $1 billion on prescription drugs in the first half of 2024, according to the White House.

It is an official White House visit, though Biden is expected to highlight Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, and her work toward the administration’s policy.

Top stories of the day, 3X a week - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
Politics Elections 2024Joe BidenBernie SandersHealth Care
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.