Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders announced today he is suspending his campaign for president. Sanders won the New Hampshire primary back in February. Joe…
The Vermont senator is exiting the 2020 race, bowing to the commanding delegate lead that former Vice President Joe Biden has established.
Despite the coronavirus outbreak and a dire shortage of poll workers, Wisconsin is still going forward with a statewide election on April 7.
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will be the only two candidates on stage for the Democratic presidential debate Sunday…
In a press conference, the Vermont senator acknowledged calls for him to drop his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination but said he plans to debate former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday.
Bernie Sanders may be the big target when Democratic presidential candidates debate tonight in South Carolina ahead of the Palmetto State's primary on…
The Vermont senator won the most votes in Iowa. Now he's won New Hampshire and Nevada outright. That makes him the front-runner for the Democratic nomination.
Sen. Bernie Sanders prevailed again on Saturday, according to The Associated Press. The state held the third contest in the nomination fight, but it was the first with a diverse population.
The survey by NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist gives the former New York mayor enough polls showing him over 10% nationally to be on stage for the next Democratic debate Wednesday in Nevada.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders scored his second consecutive win in the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary Tuesday, with 26 percent of the vote.…