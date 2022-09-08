© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today and you could win a trip to New Orleans!
Politics

N.H. voters: What issues are most important to you in this election?

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published September 8, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT
Polling sign in Manchester, N.H.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The state primary is Sept. 13, and the general election is Nov. 8.

We want to make sure NHPR’s coverage of the 2022 elections in New Hampshire reflects the needs and concerns of New Hampshire voters.

You can help us better serve you by sharing your thoughts in the survey below. (Or at this link.) We’ll use the feedback we gather from people across the state to shape our reporting this election season. We’ll also rely on this feedback to shape our general election debates with candidates for governor, U.S. Senate and Congress.

If you have questions, you can reach out to us at voices@nhpr.org.

Tags

Politics Elections 2022Community Engagement

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.