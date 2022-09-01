© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your vehicle and help support local, independent journalism today!
Politics

Biden to deliver prime-time speech on 'battle' for democracy

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zeke Miller, AP White House Correspondent
Published September 1, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT
Joe Biden AP Photo NHPR 090122
Evan Vucci/AP
/
AP
President Joe Biden arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address "on the continued battle for the soul of the nation" Thursday outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, the White House announced Monday.

Billed as a major address just over two months before the midterm elections, Biden, the White House said, will discuss how the nation's standing in the world and its democracy are at stake.

"He will talk about the progress we have made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack," the White House said. "And he will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy."

Sign up for NHPR's The Rundown for more N.H. news in your inbox.

Biden has increasingly sought to portray the November elections as a choice for voters between "ultra-MAGA Republicans" — a reference to former President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan — and Democrats. He told supporters last week that they had "to vote to literally save democracy once again" — and labeled some Republican ideology as "semi-fascism."

NBC News was first to report on Biden's plans for the address.

Tags

Politics Joe Biden

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.