Watch Live: House January 6 committee holds public hearings on its investigation
New Hampshire Public Radio will have special broadcast coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing at 1 p.m.
The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is holding a series of public hearings. The committee has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and collected tens of thousands of pages of documents as part of its investigation into the deadly attack.
The next hearing is scheduled to begin July 12 at 1 p.m.
The full video recording of the hearing will be maintained on the committee's YouTube page.
