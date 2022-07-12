© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Politics

Watch Live: House January 6 committee holds public hearings on its investigation

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published July 12, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT
U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
U.S. House video
/
Congressman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., during the Jan. 6 House committee hearing earlier this summer.

New Hampshire Public Radio will have special broadcast coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing at 1 p.m.

The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is holding a series of public hearings. The committee has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and collected tens of thousands of pages of documents as part of its investigation into the deadly attack.

The next hearing is scheduled to begin July 12 at 1 p.m.

The full video recording of the hearing will be maintained on the committee's YouTube page.

