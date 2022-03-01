© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Politics

Watch Live: President Biden delivers State of the Union address, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gives GOP Response

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published March 1, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST
Biden State of the Union address
President Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address at 9 p.m. on March 1, 2022.

New Hampshire Public Radio will carry live coverage of the president's State of the Union address at 9 p.m.

The State of the Union is expected to start at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, for the Republican response, will speak after the address.

On NHPR, special coverage and the response will be hosted by NPR’s Ari Shapiro. He will be joined by journalists from the NPR Politics Team -- National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson, White House Correspondent Asma Khalid, Political Correspondent Juana Summers and Congressional Correspondent Susan Davis.

Politics Joe Bidenstate of the union