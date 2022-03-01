Watch Live: President Biden delivers State of the Union address, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gives GOP Response

The State of the Union is expected to start at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, for the Republican response, will speak after the address.

On NHPR, special coverage and the response will be hosted by NPR’s Ari Shapiro. He will be joined by journalists from the NPR Politics Team -- National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson, White House Correspondent Asma Khalid, Political Correspondent Juana Summers and Congressional Correspondent Susan Davis.

