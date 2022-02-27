Special Coverage: President Biden's State of the Union

On Tuesday, March 1, NHPR will carry NPR's special coverage of President Biden's first State of the Union address.

Coverage will begin at 9 pm, starting with President Biden's address before a joint session of Congress. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response.

Special coverage and the response will be hosted by NPR’s Ari Shapiro. He will be joined by journalists from the NPR Politics Team -- National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson, White House Correspondent Asma Khalid, Political Correspondent Juana Summers and Congressional Correspondent Susan Davis.

