© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your State, Your Station: Celebrate the Granite State and local, independent public radio by joining as a sustainer.
Program Alerts
Updates about new and special programming and changes to NHPR's program schedule.

Special Coverage: President Biden's State of the Union

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published February 27, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks and participates in the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate Session 5: The Economic Opportunities of Climate Action from the White House in Washington, DC.
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks and participates in the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate Session 5: The Economic Opportunities of Climate Action from the White House in Washington, DC.

On Tuesday, March 1, NHPR will carry NPR's special coverage of President Biden's first State of the Union address.

Coverage will begin at 9 pm, starting with President Biden's address before a joint session of Congress. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response.

Special coverage and the response will be hosted by NPR’s Ari Shapiro. He will be joined by journalists from the NPR Politics Team -- National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson, White House Correspondent Asma Khalid, Political Correspondent Juana Summers and Congressional Correspondent Susan Davis.

Tags

Joe Biden