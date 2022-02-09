© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Senators call for gas tax suspension to blunt rising prices

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 9, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST
Sen. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat from New Hampshire, is one of the sponsors.

Some Democratic senators are calling for suspending the federal gas tax for the remainder of the year to help consumers struggling with rising fuel prices.

The bill announced Wednesday faces an uphill fight to become law.

But the legislation from Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire could prove popular during an election year when the average price of gas nationally exceeds about $3.45 a gallon.

The price could go higher during peak driving season.

The federal gas tax has been 18.4 cents per gallon since 1993.

Over the years, lawmakers have visited the idea of suspending the gas tax but did not generate enough support.

