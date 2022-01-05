© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR in 2022 with your sustaining membership!
Politics

New Hampshire House approves GOP-backed redistricting plan

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Holly Ramer - The Associated Press
Published January 5, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST
N.H. House voting buttons
Allegra Boverman for NHPR
/
New Hampshire House of Representatives voting buttons. State reps met in Manchester, a function center, on Jan. 5, 2022.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Legislature is back in session, with the 400-member House gathering in yet another new location because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since March 2020, House members have met in an ice arena, outside on an athletic field, from their cars in a parking lot, and at a Bedford sports complex.

On Wednesday, they gathered at a Manchester hotel expo center, where they approved a redistricting plan that would tilt the state's 1st Congressional District toward Republicans while solidifying the Democrats' advantage in the 2nd District.

The Republican-led House also rejected a proposal to allow remote access to House sessions.

Tags

PoliticsredistrictingNH Politics
Holly Ramer - The Associated Press
See stories by Holly Ramer - The Associated Press