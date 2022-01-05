New Hampshire House approves GOP-backed redistricting plan

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Legislature is back in session, with the 400-member House gathering in yet another new location because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since March 2020, House members have met in an ice arena, outside on an athletic field, from their cars in a parking lot, and at a Bedford sports complex.

On Wednesday, they gathered at a Manchester hotel expo center, where they approved a redistricting plan that would tilt the state's 1st Congressional District toward Republicans while solidifying the Democrats' advantage in the 2nd District.

The Republican-led House also rejected a proposal to allow remote access to House sessions.