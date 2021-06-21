© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

sarah_t_0.jpg

Sarah Thomas

Contributor, Word of Mouth

Sarah is a former Word of Mouth intern and digital superstar. While working on the show, she blogged about social media, pop culture, and all manner of cool stuff. She graduated from the University of New Hampshire at Manchester in December 2013 with a B.A. in English. She was founder and editor of a campus blog and publication called Bricks and contributor to the campus newsletter, Campus Connections. Sarah has a passion for public radio, various types of geekdom, and racing motocross. She is a military brat who now calls Merrimack, NH her hometown.

