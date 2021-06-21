Amy Quinton

Amy started at NHPR in September of 2004. Prior to that, she spent six years reporting for WFAE, the NPR member station in Charlotte, NC. She also spent time as a freelance radio reporter in Washington D.C., for WAMU. Before making the switch to public radio, Amy spent four years as a television reporter in both Jacksonville, Florida and Fargo, North Dakota.

During her career, Amy has received numerous awards for her reporting, including a national Headliner Award and the Sigma Delta Chi Award for Public Service in Journalism presented by the Society of Professional Journalists. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from Boston University and her Master’s in Journalism and Public Policy from American University in Washington D.C.

Contact