NH filmmaker makes his movie of life with disabilities free to summer camps

Summer camp gave Samuel Habib, who uses a wheelchair and communication device, an independence and confidence he’d never known. He went on to create two Emmy-award winning films documenting his journey with disabilities. Now Habib is making those films and a discussion guide free to non-profit summer camps and programs across the country.

“I hope camps, schools and colleges who watch this film will commit to include disabled students alongside their non-disabled peers,” Habib said. “All of my schools have been inclusive, and that made a big impact on my education and led to my life now as a filmmaker.”

Habib, 26, and his father, Dan Habib, both of Concord, won an Emmy in 2023 for their first film , “My Disability Roadmap.” This year, they won a second Emmy for their feature film “The Ride Ahead: Love, Tattoos, and other Disabled Things.” A grant from the Mitsubishi Electric American Foundation allowed them to launch the free summer camp project.

In an interview, Samuel Habib, who has GNAO1 Neurodevelopmental Disorder, recalled his seven years at the Double H Ranch sleepaway camp in New York for children with serious illness and disabilities. There was swimming, archery, dancing, and campfires. It made such an impression, Samuel got a Double H tattoo.

“I felt totally free and accepted for who I am. Nobody judged me,” Samuel said. “Ableism is everywhere so camp was a very unique environment for me.”

He wants to expose others to that experience and acceptance. The 10-page discussion guide that accompanies the film asks viewers to think about inclusivity in their communities, supporting disabled students as they transition to adult life, and the impact of ableism.

“My goal for the film is that people won't talk down to disabled people,” Samuel said. “I want everyone to know that disabled people demand respect and rights, and I want other young adults with disabilities to have the same opportunities that I've had for healthcare, inclusive education, college, assistive technology, jobs, making friends, advocacy, and independent living.”

Camps and programs can get the film and discussion guide online at The Ride Ahead website.

The film is also free to watch on Amazon Prime Video, PBS Passport, and Kanopy.