Bill to increase NH turnpike toll for non-residents gains steam

This story was originally produced by The Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

A bill that would double turnpike tolls for out-of-state residents continues to win broad support in the New Hampshire Legislature even though Gov. Kelly Ayotte opposes the proposal.

The House on Thursday passed Senate Bill 627 without debate on a voice vote, and sent it to the House Ways and Means Committee for further discussion. The Senate passed it on a voice vote on March 5.

Proponents say the first systemwide hike in turnpike tolls in 19 years is badly needed to fund highway projects, including safety improvements that would otherwise not be able to move forward.

Many highway and bridge improvement and repair projects in the Monadnock Region were put off this year in the state’s 10-year transportation plan due to a lack of funding.

Backers also note that the state has the lowest turnpike toll rate in the nation, and that many other states charge non-residents higher tolls than state residents.

But the Republican governor remains opposed to the bill, which would bring in an estimated $50 million in new revenue yearly.

“The Governor has been clear that she opposes this bill and her position has not changed,” her office said Friday.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR EZ-Pass toll place on Interstate 93 in Hooksett, NH. (Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR)

Ayotte, who is running for re-election, has campaigned on not increasing tolls or taxes, and counts this as one of her big accomplishments.

Committees in the House and Senate unanimously endorsed the bill before it passed in both chambers. Nobody testified against the legislation in committee.

Sen. David Watters, D-Dover, testified before the House Public Works and Highways Committee on March 31 in support of the bill.

He said the state is about $400 million short of revenue to fund projects in New Hampshire’s 10-year Transportation Plan.

“We care about making sure we have safe, efficient roads that can support our economy, getting people to work and particularly our tourist economy as well,” Watters said. “This is just vital to New Hampshire’s economic future.”

Under the bill, tolls for non-residents would increase from $1 to $2 at the toll plazas in Bedford and Hooksett, $2 to $4 in Hampton and 75 cents to $1.50 in Dover and Rochester.