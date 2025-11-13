© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Photos: Vibrant aurora borealis dances across NH skies

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published November 13, 2025 at 2:41 PM EST
The northern lights as seen from Seabrook, New Hampshire, on Nov. 11, 2025.
Courtesy of Patricia Lane Evans
The northern lights as seen from Seabrook on Nov. 11, 2025.

Patricia Lane Evans walked out on her front steps Tuesday evening and held up her iPhone. And then she started snapping photos of the vibrant colors of the northern lights over her house in Seabrook.

It was, she said, “an impressive Veterans Day salute!”

Smartphone cameras can take surprisingly good photos of the aurora borealis, with night modes and adjusted exposure times, and they capture the dynamic red and green hues that the human eye cannot always see.

At least in New England.

“I always thought I would have to travel to Alaska or Iceland to see them, but I only had to go as far as the front yard,” Evans said. “Fortunately, I live on a small hill and have a good clear view of the sky.”

Many Granite Staters were fortunate to view the northern lights this week. Some of our neighbors captured the vibrant colors and shared their photos with NHPR.

The northern lights over Spofford lake early Thursday morning, Nov. 13, 2025.
1 of 5  — Jeffrey Newcomer photo shared with NHPR 251111NorthernLightsRedSpoffordLakeNHJeffreyNewcomer.jpg
The northern lights over Spofford lake early Thursday morning, Nov. 13, 2025.
Courtesy of Jeffrey Newcomer
The northern lights as seen from Seabrook, New Hampshire, on Nov. 11, 2025.
2 of 5  — Patty Evans 1 submitted Northern Lights 20251112
The northern lights as seen from Seabrook, New Hampshire, on Nov. 11, 2025.
Courtesy of Patricia Lane Evans
The northern lights over Concord, New Hampshire, on Nov. 11, 2025.
3 of 5  — northern lights photo Vanessa Perkins submission courtesy to NHPR
The northern lights over Concord, New Hampshire, on Nov. 11, 2025.
Courtesy of Vanessa Perkins.
The northern lights seen from Milford, New Hampshire, on Nov. 11, 2025.
4 of 5  — Mike Golightly submitted 2025 to NHPR Northern lights
The northern lights seen from Milford, New Hampshire, on Nov. 11, 2025.
Courtesy of Mike Golightly
A view of the aurora borealis from Seabrook, NH, on Nov. 11, 2025.
5 of 5  — Patty Evans submitted 20251112 to NHPR
A view of the aurora borealis from Seabrook, NH, on Nov. 11, 2025.
Courtesy of Patricia Lane Evans

The aurora borealis put on quite a light show overnight on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12. It was visible from the Northeast to the midwest and as far south as Florida.

The Space Weather Prediction Center at NOAA reports the best seasons for viewing the aurora borealis are around the spring and fall equinoxes. This is because of the way the solar wind interacts with Earth’s magnetosphere, and “there is a tendency towards larger geomagnetic storms, and thus better auroras.”

Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
