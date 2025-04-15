How to catch a glimpse of the northern lights in NH this week

Admirers of the celestial will get a chance this week to take in the northern lights Tuesday night and Wednesday night. The aurora borealis will be best seen across New Hampshire between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m, according to the National Weather Service’s Space Weather Prediction Center.

A recent coronal mass ejection — bursts of magnetic field and plasma from the sun -— is making its way through space, creating a strong geomagnetic storm. The National Weather Service says those conditions are likely to persist through Thursday.

To see the northern lights, the Space Weather Prediction Center recommends getting away from city lights if you can to get a better view.

If you do head out in the predawn hours, make sure to take your cell phone. In the chance your eye doesn’t pick up the lights, your phone can. (Experts recommend using a night mode setting on your phone camera for best results.)

You can track the location and timing of the aurora using aurora forecast apps or checking NOAA’s website.