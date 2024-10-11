Northern Lights create dazzling sky show over New Hampshire

The Northern Lights created quite a sight over parts of New Hampshire and New England on Thursday night.

Along Ocean Boulevard in Rye and North Hampton, many drivers pulled over to get out and appreciate the aurora borealis.

Smart phone cameras can capture the aurora better than the human eye, which is why you are seeing your social media channels populated with so many images of the night sky in dramatic shades of red, green, and orange.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Northern Lights over New Hampshire, as seen from Rye, NH, on Oct. 10, 2024. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR

The overhead light show is the second round of northern lights that have been so visible in the Northeast this year.

The other one, in May, also dazzled and inspired people to snap photos and share them readily across their social media channels.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR The Northern Lights at Rye Beach, NH, on Oct. 10, 2024. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR.

The NOAA National Weather Service Space Weather Prediction Center maintains an aurora dashboard that provides information on solar storms and the chances of seeing aurora borealis overhead.

Rebecca Lapitino / Courtesy The Northern Lights over Penacook Lake in Concord, NH, on Oct. 10, 2024.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR The Northern Lights over Rye, NH, and Jenness State Beach, on Oct. 10, 2024. Dan Tuohy photo.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a severe geomagnetic storm watch for Oct. 10, which contributed to the northern lights being visible far south in the U.S.