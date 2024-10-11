Northern Lights create dazzling sky show over New Hampshire
The Northern Lights created quite a sight over parts of New Hampshire and New England on Thursday night.
Along Ocean Boulevard in Rye and North Hampton, many drivers pulled over to get out and appreciate the aurora borealis.
Smart phone cameras can capture the aurora better than the human eye, which is why you are seeing your social media channels populated with so many images of the night sky in dramatic shades of red, green, and orange.
The overhead light show is the second round of northern lights that have been so visible in the Northeast this year.
The other one, in May, also dazzled and inspired people to snap photos and share them readily across their social media channels.
The NOAA National Weather Service Space Weather Prediction Center maintains an aurora dashboard that provides information on solar storms and the chances of seeing aurora borealis overhead.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a severe geomagnetic storm watch for Oct. 10, which contributed to the northern lights being visible far south in the U.S.