Northern Lights create dazzling sky show over New Hampshire

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published October 11, 2024 at 10:35 AM EDT
The Northern LIghts, also known as the aurora borealis, light up the sky over Jenness State Beach in Rye, NH, on Oct. 10, 2024. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR.
1 of 6  — Northern Lights NH 101024 Dan Tuohy photo NHPR
The Northern LIghts, also known as the aurora borealis, light up the sky over Jenness State Beach in Rye, NH, on Oct. 10, 2024. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
The Northern Lights at Rye Beach, NH, on Oct. 10, 2024. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR.
2 of 6  — Northern Lights - Rye Beach 2024 Dan Tuohy photo 101024
The Northern Lights at Rye Beach, NH, on Oct. 10, 2024. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
The Northern Lights as seen from Chester, New Hampshire.
3 of 6  — Michael Gaudett photo of Northern Lights - courtesy
The Northern Lights as seen from Chester, New Hampshire.
Michael Gaudet / Courtesy
The night sky over Chester, NH, as the Northern Lights came into view Oct. 10, 2024.
4 of 6  — Michael Gaudet courtesy photo of Northern Lights in Chester Oct. 10, 2024
The night sky over Chester, NH, as the Northern Lights came into view Oct. 10, 2024.
Michael Gaudet / Courtesy
The aurora borealis over Chester, NH, on Oct. 10, 2024.
5 of 6  — Michael Gaudet photo of Northern Lights in Chester NH - courtesy
The aurora borealis over Chester, NH, on Oct. 10, 2024.
Michael Gaudet / Courtesy to NHPR
The Northern Lights were visible across New Hampshire and in far southern parts of the country where the aurora borealis is rarely seen.
6 of 6  — Nate Hegyi photo of northern lights Oct. 10, 2024
The Northern Lights were visible across New Hampshire and in far southern parts of the country where the aurora borealis is rarely seen.
Nate Hegyi / NHPR

The Northern Lights created quite a sight over parts of New Hampshire and New England on Thursday night.

Along Ocean Boulevard in Rye and North Hampton, many drivers pulled over to get out and appreciate the aurora borealis.

Smart phone cameras can capture the aurora better than the human eye, which is why you are seeing your social media channels populated with so many images of the night sky in dramatic shades of red, green, and orange.

Northern Lights over New Hampshire, as seen from Rye, NH, on Oct. 10, 2024. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Northern Lights over New Hampshire, as seen from Rye, NH, on Oct. 10, 2024. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR

The overhead light show is the second round of northern lights that have been so visible in the Northeast this year.

The other one, in May, also dazzled and inspired people to snap photos and share them readily across their social media channels.

The Northern Lights at Rye Beach, NH, on Oct. 10, 2024. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The Northern Lights at Rye Beach, NH, on Oct. 10, 2024. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR.

The NOAA National Weather Service Space Weather Prediction Center maintains an aurora dashboard that provides information on solar storms and the chances of seeing aurora borealis overhead.

The Northern Lights over Penacook Lake in Concord, NH, on Oct. 10, 2024.
Rebecca Lapitino
/
Courtesy
The Northern Lights over Penacook Lake in Concord, NH, on Oct. 10, 2024.
The Northern Lights over Rye, NH, and Jenness State Beach, on Oct. 10, 2024. Dan Tuohy photo.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The Northern Lights over Rye, NH, and Jenness State Beach, on Oct. 10, 2024. Dan Tuohy photo.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a severe geomagnetic storm watch for Oct. 10, which contributed to the northern lights being visible far south in the U.S.

The aurora borealis over Chester, NH, on Oct. 10, 2024.
Michael Gaudet
/
Courtesy to NHPR
The aurora borealis over Chester, NH, on Oct. 10, 2024.

