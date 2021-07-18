-
Cyclists Tackle Mt. Washington Auto Road Hill ClimbA Massachusetts man and a Pennsylvania woman have won the grueling bicycle race up the Mount Washington Auto Road to the highest peak in the northeastern…
We look at the White Mountains as part of our regional series, Going Local.The White Mountains have some of the best hiking, ATV trails, skiing, and other…
The “Climb to the Clouds” road race will take place on the slopes of Mount Washington this weekend. All eyes will be on David Higgins, a rally driver who…
About 1,300 runners will gather in Gorham Saturday morning for what sounds like a relatively easy task: A race with only one hill. The catch? That hill…
Faced with the startling sight of bare pavement on the day after Christmas, the Mount Washington Auto Road is open for guided tours. Usually, the road up…
Lots of people climb Mount Washington. But a North Country non-profit group is wants help to go beyond a normal ascent.They need people for the Sunrise…