10 things to do in NH this weekend: Mardi Gras in Manchester, Maple Madness
Watch Oscar-nominated short films at The Park Theatre before the awards ceremony on Sunday.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
Lakes Region
- Maple March Madness on Saturday, March 1 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Brooks Fisher Trailhead in Holderness, hosted by the Squam Lakes Association (free). More info.
- Boat Bash Snow Crash on Saturday, March 1 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Recreation Area in Franklin ($7+). More info.
Monadnock Region
- Oscar Nominated Short Films 2025 on Saturday, March 1 and Sunday, March 2 at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey ($10, Oscar Shorts Pass for $25). More info.
North Country
- The Mystery of Owls on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany (non-member tickets $5). More info.
Seacoast
- UNH Symphony Orchestra on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham (free). More info.
- See also: UNH Concert Choir & Chamber Singers
- See also: UNH Concert Choir & Chamber Singers
- Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve on Sunday, March 2 at 8 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth ($85+). More info.
Southern Tier
- Birding Outing at the Massabesic Center on Saturday, March 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the NH Audubon Massabesic Center in Auburn (free). More info.
- Yarn and Yap on Saturday, March 1 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. (repeats biweekly) at CoLab in Concord (free), hosted by Queerlective. More info.
- Mardi Gras in Manchester with Soggy Po’ Boys on Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Rex Theatre in Manchester ($33). More info.
Upper Valley
- Dartmouth Film Society 75th: “Late Night” on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Black Family Visual Arts Center on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover (free). More info.