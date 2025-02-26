10 things to do in NH this weekend: Mardi Gras in Manchester, Maple Madness

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Lakes Region

Maple March Madness on Saturday, March 1 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Brooks Fisher Trailhead in Holderness, hosted by the Squam Lakes Association (free). More info .

Boat Bash Snow Crash on Saturday, March 1 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Recreation Area in Franklin ($7+). More info .



Monadnock Region

Oscar Nominated Short Films 2025 on Saturday, March 1 and Sunday, March 2 at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey ($10, Oscar Shorts Pass for $25). More info .

North Country

The Mystery of Owls on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany (non-member tickets $5). More info .



Seacoast

UNH Symphony Orchestra on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham (free). More info .

on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham (free). . Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve on Sunday, March 2 at 8 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth ($85+). More info .

Southern Tier

Birding Outing at the Massabesic Center on Saturday, March 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the NH Audubon Massabesic Center in Auburn (free). More info .

Yarn and Yap on Saturday, March 1 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. (repeats biweekly) at CoLab in Concord (free), hosted by Queerlective. More info .

Mardi Gras in Manchester with Soggy Po’ Boys on Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Rex Theatre in Manchester ($33). More info .

