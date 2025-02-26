© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Mardi Gras in Manchester, Maple Madness

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published February 26, 2025 at 4:30 PM EST
A sugarhouse with smoke coming out of the roof, in Warner New Hampshire
Dan Barrick
/
NHPR
The sugarhouse at Kearsarge Gore Farm in Warner, New Hampshire.

Watch Oscar-nominated short films at The Park Theatre before the awards ceremony on Sunday.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

The UNH Symphony Orchestra is performing on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. at the Paul Creative Arts Center in Durham.
UNH Department of Music
/
Courtesy

Lakes Region

  • Maple March Madness on Saturday, March 1 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Brooks Fisher Trailhead in Holderness, hosted by the Squam Lakes Association (free). More info.
  • Boat Bash Snow Crash on Saturday, March 1 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Recreation Area in Franklin ($7+). More info.

Monadnock Region

  • Oscar Nominated Short Films 2025 on Saturday, March 1 and Sunday, March 2 at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey ($10, Oscar Shorts Pass for $25). More info.

North Country

  • The Mystery of Owls on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany (non-member tickets $5). More info.

Seacoast

  • UNH Symphony Orchestra on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham (free). More info.
  • Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve on Sunday, March 2 at 8 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth ($85+). More info.

Southern Tier

  • Birding Outing at the Massabesic Center on Saturday, March 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the NH Audubon Massabesic Center in Auburn (free). More info.

  • Yarn and Yap on Saturday, March 1 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. (repeats biweekly) at CoLab in Concord (free), hosted by Queerlective. More info.
  • Mardi Gras in Manchester with Soggy Po’ Boys on Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Rex Theatre in Manchester ($33). More info.

Upper Valley

  • Dartmouth Film Society 75th: “Late Night” on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Black Family Visual Arts Center on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover (free). More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. Prior to joining NHPR, she held a programming internship at Radio Milwaukee and worked at college radio stations in Madison, WI, (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox
