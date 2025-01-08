GOP lawmakers ask court to take up Concord Casino appeal

Republicans in the New Hampshire House and Senate are asking the state Supreme Court to take up Sen. Andy Sanborn’s appeal to reclaim his casino license, arguing that the public would benefit if he’s able to proceed with a sale.

Sanborn, a former Republican state senator himself, is asking state Supreme Court to decide whether the state acted unlawfully in revoking his casino license in November. The Supreme Court has not decided whether to take up Sanborn’s appeal.

In a new court filing, House Majority Leader Jason Osborne and other lawmakers argue that taxpayers, the state, and charities would benefit if Sanborn could reclaim his gaming license and sell Concord Casino. Sen. Keith Murphy, of Manchester, and Rep. Joe Sweeney, of Salem, also signed the filing.

They told the court they are not supporting either Sanborn or the state but rather the beneficiaries of casino revenue. The state and charities share revenues with casino owners, with the state portion used for education. In November alone, the state’s casinos contributed more than $3 million each to the state and charities, according to a report from the New Hampshire Lottery Commission.

While Sanborn’s small casino contributed far less than most other casinos in the state, Sanborn’s buyer has said he wants to expand and raise far more.

“Charitable gaming’s impact on New Hampshire would be hard to overstate,” the lawmakers’ filing said. “The revenue generated via charitable gaming raises funds for the budget (thus keeping taxes low for all citizens) and provides critical support to New Hampshire charities (many of whom rely on gaming revenue as their primary or even sole source of operating revenue).”

Sanborn’s casino license is of particular interest because it’s the last one available for at least seven years, under a moratorium lawmakers passed last session.

Concord Casino has been closed since January 2024, when the state ordered Sanborn to sell over allegations he had misused $844,000 in pandemic loans. Sanborn had until November to close a deal with a buyer or face license revocation.

Sanborn said he was on track to meet that deadline until the state denied his buyer a license to operate Concord Casino over concerns about the deal’s financing.

After the state revoked Sanborn’s license in late November, his attorneys appealed to the state Supreme Court, asking the justices to determine whether the New Hampshire Lottery Commission and Attorney General’s Office had handled the licensing case unlawfully.

The New Hampshire Lottery Commission and Attorney General’s Office have filed an objection.