WATCH: Gov. Kelly Ayotte to deliver state budget address

Gov. Kelly Ayotte is set to deliver her state budget address Thursday, Feb. 13, before a joint session of the New Hampshire Legislature.

Ayotte will outline her budget recommendations shortly after 10 a.m. Watch via this House video:

Ayotte, a Republican, signaled in her inaugural speech last month that state leaders needed to cut spending, as the state faces significant financial challenges.

Those include slumping revenue collections on state business taxes, and looming liabilities from school funding lawsuits and the multimillion dollar costs of settling decades of abuse cases at the state's youth detention facility.

Last month, Ayotte imposed a state hiring freeze. She's also instructed state agencies to prepare for reduced spending levels.

Ayotte has also ruled out adopting new or increased taxes.

This is Ayotte's first fiscal blueprint for the state's two-year budget. She was elected governor in 2024.

The Legislature will receive her recommendations and continue working on a biennial budget that begins July 1, 2025.