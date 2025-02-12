© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WATCH: Gov. Kelly Ayotte to deliver state budget address

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published February 12, 2025 at 5:09 PM EST
State House in NH
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
New Hampshire State House.

Gov. Kelly Ayotte is set to deliver her state budget address Thursday, Feb. 13, before a joint session of the New Hampshire Legislature.

Ayotte will outline her budget recommendations shortly after 10 a.m. Watch via this House video:

Ayotte, a Republican, signaled in her inaugural speech last month that state leaders needed to cut spending, as the state faces significant financial challenges.

Those include slumping revenue collections on state business taxes, and looming liabilities from school funding lawsuits and the multimillion dollar costs of settling decades of abuse cases at the state's youth detention facility.

Last month, Ayotte imposed a state hiring freeze. She's also instructed state agencies to prepare for reduced spending levels.

Ayotte has also ruled out adopting new or increased taxes.

This is Ayotte's first fiscal blueprint for the state's two-year budget. She was elected governor in 2024.

The Legislature will receive her recommendations and continue working on a biennial budget that begins July 1, 2025.

