10 things to do in NH this weekend: Midnight Merriment, winter fests and more
Explore the history of New England's seasonal holiday traditions at the Stawbery Banke Museum's Candlelight Stroll.
- “The Nutcracker” from Thursday, Dec. 5 through Sunday, Dec. 22 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
- See also: New York Theatre Ballet’s "The Nutcracker" at the Colonial Theatre in Keene
- Friday Night Under the Lights on Friday, Dec. 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Main Street in Goffstown. More info.
- Midnight Merriment / Parade of Lights on Friday, Dec. 6 from 5 p.m. to midnight in downtown Concord. More info.
- Lebanon’s Downtown Winter Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (lights display countdown at 5:15 in Colburn Park). More info.
- Wildlife Out Your Window on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. More info.
- See also: Winter Tree Identification Field Program at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center
- Downtown Durham Frost Fest on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m on Main Street. More info.
- Spirit of Old Portsmouth Winter Market on Sunday, Dec. 8 from noon to 4 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.
- Capitol Jazz Orchestra Holiday Pops on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
- See also: Symphony NH Holiday Brass
- Candlelight Stroll on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22 at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
- Santa’s Holiday Express Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22, and Monday, Dec. 23 at the Conway Scenic Railroad in North Conway. More info.