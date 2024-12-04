© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Midnight Merriment, winter fests and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published December 5, 2024 at 2:48 PM EST
The view looking north on Main Street in downtown Concord.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Main street in downtown Concord.

Explore the history of New England's seasonal holiday traditions at the Stawbery Banke Museum's Candlelight Stroll.

The Stawbery Banke Museum's Candlelight Stroll runs weekends through Dec. 22
Stawbery Banke Museum
/
courtesy

  • Friday Night Under the Lights on Friday, Dec. 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Main Street in Goffstown. More info.
  • Midnight Merriment / Parade of Lights on Friday, Dec. 6 from 5 p.m. to midnight in downtown Concord. More info.
  • Lebanon’s Downtown Winter Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (lights display countdown at 5:15 in Colburn Park). More info.
  • Downtown Durham Frost Fest on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m on Main Street. More info.
  • Spirit of Old Portsmouth Winter Market on Sunday, Dec. 8 from noon to 4 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Santa’s Holiday Express Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22, and Monday, Dec. 23 at the Conway Scenic Railroad in North Conway. More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. Prior to joining NHPR, she held a programming internship at Radio Milwaukee and worked at college radio stations in Madison, WI, (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
