10 things to do in NH this weekend: Midnight Merriment, winter fests and more

“The Nutcracker” from Thursday, Dec. 5 through Sunday, Dec. 22 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info .

Friday Night Under the Lights on Friday, Dec. 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Main Street in Goffstown. More info .

Midnight Merriment / Parade of Lights on Friday, Dec. 6 from 5 p.m. to midnight in downtown Concord. More info .

Lebanon’s Downtown Winter Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (lights display countdown at 5:15 in Colburn Park). More info .

Wildlife Out Your Window on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. More info .

Downtown Durham Frost Fest on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m on Main Street. More info .

Spirit of Old Portsmouth Winter Market on Sunday, Dec. 8 from noon to 4 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info .

Capitol Jazz Orchestra Holiday Pops on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info .

Candlelight Stroll on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22 at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info .

