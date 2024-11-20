10 things to do in NH this weekend: Holiday markets, "The Nutcracker" and more

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

JaRon Marshall (of Black Pumas) on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info .

Habib Koité, Aly Keïta, Lamine Cissokho on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info .

Southern New Hampshire Dance Theater performs “The Nutcracker” from Thursday, Nov. 21 through Sunday, Nov. 24 at Palace Theatres in Manchester. More info .

See also: “ Swan Lake ” at the Lebanon Opera House

Peterborough Holiday Stroll on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Peterborough. More info .

Holiday Craft Fair at The Rocks on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Bethlehem. More info .

Guided Hike at Paradise Point on Saturday, Nov. 23 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Paradise Point Nature Center in Hebron, hosted by the NH Audubon. More info .

Winter Greens & Wreath Making on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info .

Christmas at the Castle Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24 (more dates Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 7 & 8) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. More info .

Upper Valley Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. at the Lebanon Opera House. More info .