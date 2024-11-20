10 things to do in NH this weekend: Holiday markets, "The Nutcracker" and more
Kick off the holiday season with Christmas at the Castle in Moultonborough, a Holiday Craft Fair at The Rocks in Bethlehem, and the Peterborough Holiday Stroll.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- JaRon Marshall (of Black Pumas) on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
- Habib Koité, Aly Keïta, Lamine Cissokho on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
- Southern New Hampshire Dance Theater performs “The Nutcracker” from Thursday, Nov. 21 through Sunday, Nov. 24 at Palace Theatres in Manchester. More info.
- See also: “Swan Lake” at the Lebanon Opera House
- Peterborough Holiday Stroll on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Peterborough. More info.
- Holiday Craft Fair at The Rocks on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Bethlehem. More info.
- Guided Hike at Paradise Point on Saturday, Nov. 23 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Paradise Point Nature Center in Hebron, hosted by the NH Audubon. More info.
- Winter Greens & Wreath Making on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
- Christmas at the Castle Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24 (more dates Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 7 & 8) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. More info.
- Upper Valley Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. at the Lebanon Opera House. More info.
- Seal Walks on Saturdays and Sundays through April 2025 at the Seacoast Science Center. More info.