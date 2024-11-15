© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

New Hampshire farmers can apply for grants to help with climate resilience

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mara Hoplamazian
Published November 15, 2024 at 9:56 AM EST
Barren trees at Apple Hill farm.
Mara Hoplamazian
/
NHPR
Apple Hill farm was affected by a freeze in 2023 and lost much of it's fruit.

New Hampshire farmers can apply for grants from the state chapter of the Northeast Organic Farming Association through Sunday, November 17.

Those grants are meant to help build resilience to the effects of climate change. They can be used to help farms with things like purchasing supplies and equipment, doing soil tests, or implementing insect prevention measures.

Grant funds can also be used to help pay for a portion of organic certification costs, or to support disaster relief from flooding, fire, freeze or other damage.

The grant program builds on a farm relief fund set up by NOFA-NH in 2023, after farmers across the state lost crops to flooding and freezing.

Any New Hampshire farmer can apply for disaster relief funding, but the other grants are only open to organic farmers or those transitioning to organic practices. Farmers can apply for funding for multiple projects up to $3,000.

An application can be found at https://www.nofanh.org/funds. Grants are expected to be distributed by December 20th.
NH News Farmingresiliencegrantsorganic foods
Mara Hoplamazian
Mara Hoplamazian reports on climate change, energy, and the environment for NHPR.
