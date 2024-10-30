© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Halloween, Starlight Saving Time and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published October 30, 2024 at 1:38 PM EDT
Milford's town hall had jack-o-lanterns in every window during the town's pumpkin festival.
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
Milford Town Hall during the 2023 pumpkin festival.

Reminder: Daylight saving time ends on Sunday. Here's how to make the most of your weekend before the clocks fall back!

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Movie poster for the film "The Monster Squad"
The Park Theatre
/
Courtesy
The Park Theatre is screening "The Monster Squad" on Halloween night.

  • The Rocky Horror Show Live from Wednesday, Oct. 30 through Saturday, Nov. 1 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
  • NH Halloween Trick-or-Treat times: Check out this list from New Hampshire Magazine.
  • Dartmouth Film Society 75th: “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Interactive Movie: “Coco” on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Ruth Huntress Auditorium, hosted by the Keene Public Library. More info.
  • Write at the Museum on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Florence H. Speare Memorial Museum, hosted by the Nashua Historical Society. More info.
  • Sketching & Identifying Evergreens on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon at Bald Hill Road in Albany, hosted by the Tin Mountain Conservation Center. More info.
  • ARTalk with Dan Dailey on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
  • Family Program: Rot-n-Roll with Wild Decomposers on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. More info.
  • Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra: “Romantic Revelations” on Sunday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Hanaway Theatre on the Plymouth State University campus. More info.
