10 things to do in NH this weekend: Halloween, Starlight Saving Time and more
Reminder: Daylight saving time ends on Sunday. Here's how to make the most of your weekend before the clocks fall back!
- The Rocky Horror Show Live from Wednesday, Oct. 30 through Saturday, Nov. 1 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
- NH Halloween Trick-or-Treat times: Check out this list from New Hampshire Magazine.
- Dartmouth Film Society 75th: “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- See also: Halloween Week at The Park Theatre
- Portsmouth Halloween Parade on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. at Pierce Island (near Prescott Park) in Portsmouth. More info.
- See also: A Very, Very Press Room Halloween
- Interactive Movie: “Coco” on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Ruth Huntress Auditorium, hosted by the Keene Public Library. More info.
- Write at the Museum on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Florence H. Speare Memorial Museum, hosted by the Nashua Historical Society. More info.
- Sketching & Identifying Evergreens on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon at Bald Hill Road in Albany, hosted by the Tin Mountain Conservation Center. More info.
- See also: Starlight Savings Time at the Squam Lakes Association
- ARTalk with Dan Dailey on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
- See also: A Space For Dialogue Gallery Talk: "Across Oceans: Indigenous Solidarity Throughout Pasifika and Beyond" at the Hood Museum of Art
- Family Program: Rot-n-Roll with Wild Decomposers on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. More info.
- Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra: “Romantic Revelations” on Sunday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Hanaway Theatre on the Plymouth State University campus. More info.