10 things to do in NH this weekend: Halloween, Starlight Saving Time and more

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

The Park Theatre / Courtesy The Park Theatre is screening "The Monster Squad" on Halloween night.

The Rocky Horror Show Live from Wednesday, Oct. 30 through Saturday, Nov. 1 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info .

NH Halloween Trick-or-Treat times: Check out this list from New Hampshire Magazine.

Dartmouth Film Society 75th: “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info .

See also: Halloween Week at The Park Theatre

on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. .

Portsmouth Halloween Parade on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. at Pierce Island (near Prescott Park) in Portsmouth. More info .

See also : A Very, Very Press Room Halloween

on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. at Pierce Island (near Prescott Park) in Portsmouth. .

Interactive Movie: “Coco” on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Ruth Huntress Auditorium, hosted by the Keene Public Library. More info .

Write at the Museum on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Florence H. Speare Memorial Museum, hosted by the Nashua Historical Society. More info .

Sketching & Identifying Evergreens on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon at Bald Hill Road in Albany, hosted by the Tin Mountain Conservation Center. More info .

See also : Starlight Savings Time at the Squam Lakes Association

on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon at Bald Hill Road in Albany, hosted by the Tin Mountain Conservation Center. .

ARTalk with Dan Dailey on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info .

See also : A Space For Dialogue Gallery Talk : "Across Oceans: Indigenous Solidarity Throughout Pasifika and Beyond" at the Hood Museum of Art

on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. .

Family Program: Rot-n-Roll with Wild Decomposers on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. More info .