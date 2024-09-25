© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Keene International Fest, Deerfield Fair

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published September 25, 2024 at 12:31 PM EDT
The midway at the Deerfield Fair in 2021.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Visitors at the 2021 Deerfield Fair.

Henniker Handmade & Homegrown will feature 90 local artists, farms and small businesses at the Henniker Community Market this weekend.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Performers at the Keene International Festival
Keene International Festival
/
Courtesy
Performers at the Keene International Festival

  • Deerfield Fair from Thursday, Sept. 26 through Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Deerfield Fairgrounds. More info.
  • Shemekia Copeland on Friday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. at the Rochester Opera House. More info.
  • Hikers Club: Bald Knob via Turtleback Mtn Trail on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. More info.
  • Winchester Pickle Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street. More info.
  • Keene International Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Keene Recreation Center at Fuller Park. More info.
  • Country Fest on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. at Cisco Brewers Portsmouth. More info.
  • 25th Annual Chili Challenge on Saturday, Sept. 28 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Waterville Valley Town Square. More info.
  • Henniker Handmade & Homegrown on Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Community Center Park. More info.
  • PSO: Colombian Music for Clarinet & String Quintet on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth. More info.
