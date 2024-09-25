10 things to do in NH this weekend: Keene International Fest, Deerfield Fair

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Keene International Festival / Courtesy Performers at the Keene International Festival

Deerfield Fair from Thursday, Sept. 26 through Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Deerfield Fairgrounds. More info .

Shemekia Copeland on Friday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. at the Rochester Opera House. More info .

Hikers Club: Bald Knob via Turtleback Mtn Trail on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. More info .

Winchester Pickle Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street. More info .

New England Animation Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info .

See also: 27th Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival at the Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem

Keene International Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Keene Recreation Center at Fuller Park. More info .

Country Fest on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. at Cisco Brewers Portsmouth. More info .

25th Annual Chili Challenge on Saturday, Sept. 28 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Waterville Valley Town Square. More info .

Henniker Handmade & Homegrown on Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Community Center Park. More info .