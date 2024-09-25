10 things to do in NH this weekend: Keene International Fest, Deerfield Fair
Henniker Handmade & Homegrown will feature 90 local artists, farms and small businesses at the Henniker Community Market this weekend.
- Deerfield Fair from Thursday, Sept. 26 through Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Deerfield Fairgrounds. More info.
- Shemekia Copeland on Friday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. at the Rochester Opera House. More info.
- Hikers Club: Bald Knob via Turtleback Mtn Trail on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. More info.
- Winchester Pickle Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street. More info.
- New England Animation Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- See also: 27th Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival at the Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem
- Keene International Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Keene Recreation Center at Fuller Park. More info.
- Country Fest on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. at Cisco Brewers Portsmouth. More info.
- 25th Annual Chili Challenge on Saturday, Sept. 28 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Waterville Valley Town Square. More info.
- Henniker Handmade & Homegrown on Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Community Center Park. More info.
- PSO: Colombian Music for Clarinet & String Quintet on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth. More info.
- See also: Sol y Canto at The Word Barn