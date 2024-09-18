10 things to do in NH this weekend: Highland Games, Concord Multicultural Fest
Mark the first weekend of fall with the Fall Equinox Fest in Exeter and "Frankenstein" on stage at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre.
- Nick Dear’s “Frankenstein” from Thursday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
- NH Highland Games & Festival from Friday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 22 at Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln. More info.
- Telluride at Dartmouth from Friday, Sept. 20 through Friday, Sept. 27 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- BioBlitz! on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Seacoast Science Center at Odiorne State Park in Rye. More info.
- See also: Source to Sea Cleanup
- Fall Equinox Fest on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Swasey Parkway in Exeter. More info.
- LebFest on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Colburn Park in Lebanon. More info.
- Manchester Brewfest on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Arms Park. More info.
- See also: Claremont Brewfest
- Charlie Berens: Good Old Fashioned Tour on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- Portsmouth Fairy House Tour on Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (opening parade at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday) at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
- Concord Multicultural Festival on Sunday, Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Keach Park in Concord. More info.
BONUS:
- The Mitchell Bailey Large Ensemble on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.
- 2024 Anniversary Moose Corn Maze through Saturday, Nov. 2 at Coppal House Farm in Lee. More info.