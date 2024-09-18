© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Highland Games, Concord Multicultural Fest

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published September 18, 2024 at 3:12 PM EDT
A group of participants sort through wet sand at the 2023 BioBlitz
Seacoast Science Center
/
Courtesy
Partipants at the Seacoast Science Center's 2023 BioBlitz

Mark the first weekend of fall with the Fall Equinox Fest in Exeter and "Frankenstein" on stage at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

The 2024 NH Highland Games run from Sept. 20-22
NHSCOT
/
Courtesy

  • Nick Dear’s “Frankenstein” from Thursday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
  • NH Highland Games & Festival from Friday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 22 at Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln. More info.
  • Telluride at Dartmouth from Friday, Sept. 20 through Friday, Sept. 27 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • BioBlitz! on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Seacoast Science Center at Odiorne State Park in Rye. More info.
  • Fall Equinox Fest on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Swasey Parkway in Exeter. More info.
  • LebFest on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Colburn Park in Lebanon. More info.
  • Charlie Berens: Good Old Fashioned Tour on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Portsmouth Fairy House Tour on Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (opening parade at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday) at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Concord Multicultural Festival on Sunday, Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Keach Park in Concord. More info.

BONUS:

  • The Mitchell Bailey Large Ensemble on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.
  • 2024 Anniversary Moose Corn Maze through Saturday, Nov. 2 at Coppal House Farm in Lee. More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. Prior to joining NHPR, she held a programming internship at Radio Milwaukee and worked at college radio stations in Madison, WI, (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
