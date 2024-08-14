10 things to do in NH this weekend: Bookstore Romance Day, Old Home Days and more
The Prescott Park Arts Festival is celebrating 50 years of musicals with “Give My Regards To Portsmouth.”
- Learn to use a Telescope with the Monadnock Astronomers Club on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Keene Public Library. More info.
- 85th Anniversary: “The Wizard of Oz” on Friday, Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. More info.
- “Give My Regards To Portsmouth”: A Celebration Of 50 Years Of Musicals In Prescott Park on Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18 at the Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth. More info.
- New England BIPOC Fest on Saturday, Aug. 18 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
- Bookstore Romance Day - Meet The Authors Mocktail Party! on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
- Creatures Are Our Teachers: A Family Discovery Tour on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Bedrock Gardens in Lee. More info.
- More at Bedrock Gardens: Meet Animal Ambassadors from the Center for Wildlife
- “MILONGA!” Presented by Lila Productions on Sunday, Aug. 18 at noon at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- Portsmouth Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival on Sunday, Aug. 18 from noon to 5 p.m. at Cisco Brewers in Portsmouth. More info.
- Beauty and the Bees: The Story of Pollinators on Sunday, Aug. 18 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. More info.
- New Hampshire Old Home Days through September in cities and towns across the state. Check out this list from the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance.