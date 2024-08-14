© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Bookstore Romance Day, Old Home Days and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published August 14, 2024 at 2:21 PM EDT
The Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth in August 2022.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth in August 2022.

The Prescott Park Arts Festival is celebrating 50 years of musicals with “Give My Regards To Portsmouth.”

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Gibson's Bookstore in Concord is hosting a mocktail party for Bookstore Romance Day on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024.
Gibson's Bookstore
/
Courtesy

  • Learn to use a Telescope with the Monadnock Astronomers Club on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Keene Public Library. More info.
  • 85th Anniversary: “The Wizard of Oz” on Friday, Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. More info.
  • “Give My Regards To Portsmouth”: A Celebration Of 50 Years Of Musicals In Prescott Park on Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18 at the Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth. More info.
  • New England BIPOC Fest on Saturday, Aug. 18 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Bookstore Romance Day - Meet The Authors Mocktail Party! on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
  • “MILONGA!” Presented by Lila Productions on Sunday, Aug. 18 at noon at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Portsmouth Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival on Sunday, Aug. 18 from noon to 5 p.m. at Cisco Brewers in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Beauty and the Bees: The Story of Pollinators on Sunday, Aug. 18 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. More info.
  • New Hampshire Old Home Days through September in cities and towns across the state. Check out this list from the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance.
