10 things to do in NH this weekend: Bookstore Romance Day, Old Home Days and more

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Gibson's Bookstore / Courtesy

Learn to use a Telescope with the Monadnock Astronomers Club on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Keene Public Library. More info .

85th Anniversary: “The Wizard of Oz” on Friday, Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. More info .

“Give My Regards To Portsmouth”: A Celebration Of 50 Years Of Musicals In Prescott Park on Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18 at the Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth. More info .

New England BIPOC Fest on Saturday, Aug. 18 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info .

Bookstore Romance Day - Meet The Authors Mocktail Party! on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info .

Creatures Are Our Teachers: A Family Discovery Tour on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Bedrock Gardens in Lee. More info .

More at Bedrock Gardens: Meet Animal Ambassadors from the Center for Wildlife

on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Bedrock Gardens in Lee. .

“MILONGA!” Presented by Lila Productions on Sunday, Aug. 18 at noon at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info .

Portsmouth Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival on Sunday, Aug. 18 from noon to 5 p.m. at Cisco Brewers in Portsmouth. More info .

Beauty and the Bees: The Story of Pollinators on Sunday, Aug. 18 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. More info .