This summer, say goodbye to your unwanted car, truck, motorcycle, boat, or any other vehicle you no longer need! Through NHPR's Vehicle Donation Program, the process is quick and easy!

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Cirque Du Soleil, Ninja Turtles gallery, Nexus Music & Arts fest in Lebanon

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox,
Dan Tuohy
Published August 7, 2024 at 11:50 AM EDT
The Cirque Du Soleil returns to the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH, Aug. 8-11.
The Cirque Du Soleil returns to the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH, Aug. 8-11.

Plus, the League of NH Craftsmen’s 91st annual fair continues at Mount Sunapee Resort in Newbury through Sunday, Aug. 11.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

  • Cirque Du Soleil: Ovo at the SNHU Arena in Manchester from Aug. 8-11. More info.
  • Nexus Music & Arts Festival in Lebanon from Aug. 9-11. Three days and three stages with this Lebanon Opera House series now in its fourth year. A long list of performers includes Joan Osborne, Jeh Kulu, and Sunny War. More info.
  • Cinderella: The M&D Playhouse presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Aug. 8 to Aug. 25, at the Eastern Slopes Inn in North Conway. More info.
  • Garrison Keillor on Friday, Aug. 9, at 7:30 p.m. at the Bank of NH Stage, Capitol Center for the Arts. More info.
  • Birthplace of the Ninja Turtles Gallery opening on Saturday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Woodman Museum in Dover. Day 2 of the gallery celebrating the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is Sunday, Aug. 11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More info.
    The "Birthplace of the Ninja Turtles" Gallery Opening Day is Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Woodman Museum in Dover.
  • The Doobie Brothers (with Steve Winwood) on Saturday, Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m. at the Bank of NH Pavilion in Gilfrod. More info.
  • Friday Night Classic Film: The Godfather, on Friday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. at The Colonial in Keene. More info.
  • Straight No Chaser Summer: The 90s, on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 8 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Face 2 Face: A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 8 p.m. at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom. More info.
  • Children’s Living History Day at The Fort at No. 4 on Saturday, Aug. 10, for boys and girls of all ages, at the open-air museum in Charlestown, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sarah Masters Buckey, author of “Enemy in The Fort,” will be visiting. More info.

Bonus arts and entertainment fun:

  • Explore the Warfield Collection at the Jaffrey Historical Society - on display at the society until Sept. 21. Fifty of their more than 7,000 carved and painted birds are in the exhibit. More info.
  • Portsmouth Historic Sites Association Twilight Tour on Friday, Aug. 9, 4-8 p.m. starting at The Warner House. More info.
  • Hood Highlights Tour on Saturday, 2-3 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art in Hanover. More info.

Sunny War is one of the great musicians at the Lebanon Opera House's Nexus Music and Arts Festival this weekend, Aug. 9-11. She performed Live from Studio D at NHPR last year. Here is one of her songs.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. Prior to joining NHPR, she held a programming internship at Radio Milwaukee and worked at college radio stations in Madison, WI, (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox
Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy
