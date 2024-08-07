10 things to do in NH this weekend: Cirque Du Soleil, Ninja Turtles gallery, Nexus Music & Arts fest in Lebanon

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Cirque Du Soleil: Ovo at the SNHU Arena in Manchester from Aug. 8-11. More info.

Nexus Music & Arts Festival in Lebanon from Aug. 9-11. Three days and three stages with this Lebanon Opera House series now in its fourth year. A long list of performers includes Joan Osborne, Jeh Kulu, and Sunny War. More info.

Cinderella : The M&D Playhouse presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Aug. 8 to Aug. 25, at the Eastern Slopes Inn in North Conway. More info.



: The M&D Playhouse presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Aug. 8 to Aug. 25, at the Eastern Slopes Inn in North Conway. More info. Garrison Keillor on Friday, Aug. 9, at 7:30 p.m. at the Bank of NH Stage, Capitol Center for the Arts. More info.

Birthplace of the Ninja Turtles Gallery opening on Saturday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Woodman Museum in Dover. Day 2 of the gallery celebrating the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is Sunday, Aug. 11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More info.

The Doobie Brothers (with Steve Winwood) on Saturday, Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m. at the Bank of NH Pavilion in Gilfrod. More info.

Friday Night Classic Film: The Godfather, on Friday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. at The Colonial in Keene. More info.

Straight No Chaser Summer: The 90s, on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 8 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.

Face 2 Face: A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 8 p.m. at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom. More info.

Children’s Living History Day at The Fort at No. 4 on Saturday, Aug. 10, for boys and girls of all ages, at the open-air museum in Charlestown, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sarah Masters Buckey, author of “Enemy in The Fort,” will be visiting. More info.

Explore the Warfield Collection at the Jaffrey Historical Society - on display at the society until Sept. 21. Fifty of their more than 7,000 carved and painted birds are in the exhibit. More info.

Portsmouth Historic Sites Association Twilight Tour on Friday, Aug. 9, 4-8 p.m. starting at The Warner House. More info.

Hood Highlights Tour on Saturday, 2-3 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art in Hanover. More info.

Sunny War is one of the great musicians at the Lebanon Opera House's Nexus Music and Arts Festival this weekend, Aug. 9-11. She performed Live from Studio D at NHPR last year. Here is one of her songs.