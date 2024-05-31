© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: Fact checking Gov. Sununu on NH electricity prices

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published May 31, 2024 at 9:19 AM EDT
Gov. Chris Sununu’s office recently celebrated some data that, according to them, showed that New Hampshire’s electricity prices are low compared to other states, thanks to state energy policies. But the numbers raised eyebrows among some reporters.

And a federal judge ruled this week that a law restricting how New Hampshire schools teach about racism and sexism is unconstitutional. The ACLU and state teachers union sued over this law, and this is the first court ruling to strike down a law of this kind in the nation.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Sarah Gibson, NHPR
  • Amanda Gokee, Boston Globe

Stories from around New Hampshire this week:

NH officials mulling next steps after federal court says new teaching restrictions are unconstitutional

New Hampshire is one of at least 25 states that passed laws in recent years restricting certain K-12 lessons or books addressing racism and other forms of oppression. This week's court ruling is the first where such a law has been declared unconstitutional.

Funny math garbles N.H. governor’s take on electricity rates

Gov. Sununu’s office distributed data May 22 purportedly showing New Hampshire’s approach to energy policy on his watch has benefited the state by keeping electricity prices relatively low.

Move over filet mignon, meet the man who wants to make ostrich meat a staple

A self-described “city boy” created an ostrich farm in rural New Hampshire. He believes it will be a winning business that can help the environment and people’s health.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Food insecurity in NH saw big jump from 2021 to 2022, according to new report

NH House rejects Senate marijuana legalization plan

Trucker involved in deadly crash found negligent as he seeks return of driver’s license

As it considers a merger, Catholic Medical Center faces questions about religious identity and abortion
