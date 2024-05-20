Lebanon police search for missing Dartmouth student

A Dartmouth grad student has been missing since May 15. Lebanon police are looking for any tips related to the potential whereabouts of the student.

Kexin Cai was last seen in West Lebanon. Investigators believe that she left her apartment on an e-bike.

According to The Dartmouth student newspaper, the university sent a campus-wide safety alert on Saturday morning informing students to be on the lookout for Cai.

A statement from the dean of the Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies and the director of the Department of Safety and Security said the Lebanon Police Department are collaborating with New Hampshire Fish and Game on the search.

“Because Kexin lives in Lebanon, the Lebanon Police Department is leading the search and has been actively pursuing all available leads and information, including investigating cell phone data, monitoring credit card transactions, and conducting drone and ATV searches of several areas,” read the statement.

The statement also said police do not suspect foul play at this time.

The Lebanon Police Department said Cai is “5ft 3in, 105lbs, with black eyes, and black and blue hair.”

Anyone with information about her disappearance is encouraged to contact the police department at 603-448-1212.