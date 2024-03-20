© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Easter Egg Hunts, Woodcock Walk & more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published March 20, 2024 at 4:01 PM EDT
David Wilcox playing a show on a warm night in the Word Barn meadow, with the crickets and adoring crowd helping him out.
Ben Andersen
/
The Word Barn
The Word Barn Meadow during a concert in September, 2023.

If you missed last week's St. Patrick's Day Celebrations, you're in luck: The Manchester St. Patrick's Day Parade is on March 24.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Symphony NH presents "Game Over(ture): A journey through the music of video games"
Symphony NH
/
Courtesy

  • Becoming Wolf: The Eastern Coyote in the Northeast on Thursday, March 21 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Laconia Rotary Hall. More info.
  • Woodcock Walk on Thursday, March 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Word Barn in Exeter. More info.
  • Artist Talk: Louise Hamlin on Friday, March 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at AVA Gallery and Art Center in Lebanon. More info.
  • Winter’s End Bug Hunt on Saturday, March 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest in Center Harbor. More info.
  • Extraordinary Cinema: Four Daughters on Saturday, March 23 at 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 24 at 1 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Cider Flights & Tasty Bites (21+) on Saturday, March 23 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
  • Symphony New Hampshire presents Game Over(ture), a symphonic journey through the music of video games, on Saturday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord and Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m. at the Keefe Center for the Arts in Nashua. More info.
  • Keene Pride March Book Club: "Detransition, Baby" on Sunday, March 24 from noon to 1 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
  • Manchester St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 24 at noon on Elm Street in Manchester. More info.
  • Easter events & egg hunts: Check out this list from New Hampshire Magazine.
