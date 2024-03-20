10 things to do in NH this weekend: Easter Egg Hunts, Woodcock Walk & more

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Symphony NH / Courtesy

Becoming Wolf: The Eastern Coyote in the Northeast on Thursday, March 21 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Laconia Rotary Hall. More info.

Woodcock Walk on Thursday, March 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Word Barn in Exeter. More info.

Artist Talk: Louise Hamlin on Friday, March 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at AVA Gallery and Art Center in Lebanon. More info.

Winter’s End Bug Hunt on Saturday, March 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest in Center Harbor. More info.

Extraordinary Cinema: Four Daughters on Saturday, March 23 at 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 24 at 1 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.

Cider Flights & Tasty Bites (21+) on Saturday, March 23 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.

Symphony New Hampshire presents Game Over(ture), a symphonic journey through the music of video games, on Saturday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord and Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m. at the Keefe Center for the Arts in Nashua. More info.

Keene Pride March Book Club: "Detransition, Baby" on Sunday, March 24 from noon to 1 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.

Manchester St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 24 at noon on Elm Street in Manchester. More info.