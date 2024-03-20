10 things to do in NH this weekend: Easter Egg Hunts, Woodcock Walk & more
If you missed last week's St. Patrick's Day Celebrations, you're in luck: The Manchester St. Patrick's Day Parade is on March 24.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- Becoming Wolf: The Eastern Coyote in the Northeast on Thursday, March 21 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Laconia Rotary Hall. More info.
- Woodcock Walk on Thursday, March 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Word Barn in Exeter. More info.
- More at The Word Barn: Soaring Into Spring
- Artist Talk: Louise Hamlin on Friday, March 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at AVA Gallery and Art Center in Lebanon. More info.
- Winter’s End Bug Hunt on Saturday, March 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest in Center Harbor. More info.
- Extraordinary Cinema: Four Daughters on Saturday, March 23 at 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 24 at 1 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- Cider Flights & Tasty Bites (21+) on Saturday, March 23 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
- Symphony New Hampshire presents Game Over(ture), a symphonic journey through the music of video games, on Saturday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord and Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m. at the Keefe Center for the Arts in Nashua. More info.
- Keene Pride March Book Club: "Detransition, Baby" on Sunday, March 24 from noon to 1 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
- Manchester St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 24 at noon on Elm Street in Manchester. More info.
- Easter events & egg hunts: Check out this list from New Hampshire Magazine.