10 things to do in NH this weekend: Shamrock Fest, "Tap into Maple" and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published February 28, 2024 at 3:03 PM EST
Tyler Ray skis up a snowy tree-covered hill wearing an orange jacket.
Andrew Drummond
/
Granite Backcountry Alliance / Courtesy
The Tin Mountain Conservation Center is hosting a ski exploration of Bald Hill on Saturday.

Start your St. Patrick's Day celebrations early with Shamrock Fest at The Park Theatre.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Dave Anderson from the Society of New Hampshire Forests inspects some fresh maple syrup.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Dave Anderson from the Society of New Hampshire Forests inspects some fresh maple syrup.

  • Oscar-Nominated Shorts: Live Action on Thursday, Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Winter 2024 Dartmouth College Ensemble Performances: Gospel Choir, Glee Club and Dance Ensemble from Thursday, Feb. 29 through Sunday, March 3 on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • 100th Anniversary Special Film: “March of the Penguins” (rescheduled) on Friday, March 1 at 3 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
  • First Friday in Downtown Concord on Friday, March 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. More info.
  • From China to Appalachia: Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer with Chao Tian and Jake Blount on Friday, March 1 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Word Barn in Exeter. More info.
  • Sarah Kirkland Snider’s “Penelope” on Saturday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m. at The Rex Theatre in Manchester, and Sunday, March 3 at 3 p.m. at The Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord. More info.
  • Continuum Arts Collective & The Press Room Present: “The Last Waltz” on Saturday, March 2 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 3 at 1 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.
  • “Tap Into Maple” weekly, on Saturdays throughout March at the Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center in Laconia. More info.
  • Shamrock Fest 2024 from Saturday, March 1 through Sunday, March 17 at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
  • Skinny Skis and Session Ales: Ski Exploration of Bald Hill on Sunday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
