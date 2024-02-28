10 things to do in NH this weekend: Shamrock Fest, "Tap into Maple" and more
Start your St. Patrick's Day celebrations early with Shamrock Fest at The Park Theatre.
- Oscar-Nominated Shorts: Live Action on Thursday, Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- See also: Oscar Shorts: Documentary at the Hopkins Center for the Arts
- Winter 2024 Dartmouth College Ensemble Performances: Gospel Choir, Glee Club and Dance Ensemble from Thursday, Feb. 29 through Sunday, March 3 on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- 100th Anniversary Special Film: “March of the Penguins” (rescheduled) on Friday, March 1 at 3 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
- First Friday in Downtown Concord on Friday, March 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. More info.
- From China to Appalachia: Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer with Chao Tian and Jake Blount on Friday, March 1 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Word Barn in Exeter. More info.
- Sarah Kirkland Snider’s “Penelope” on Saturday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m. at The Rex Theatre in Manchester, and Sunday, March 3 at 3 p.m. at The Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord. More info.
- Continuum Arts Collective & The Press Room Present: “The Last Waltz” on Saturday, March 2 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 3 at 1 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.
- “Tap Into Maple” weekly, on Saturdays throughout March at the Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center in Laconia. More info.
- Shamrock Fest 2024 from Saturday, March 1 through Sunday, March 17 at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- Skinny Skis and Session Ales: Ski Exploration of Bald Hill on Sunday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.