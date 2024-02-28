10 things to do in NH this weekend: Shamrock Fest, "Tap into Maple" and more

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Dave Anderson from the Society of New Hampshire Forests inspects some fresh maple syrup.

Oscar-Nominated Shorts: Live Action on Thursday, Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.

Winter 2024 Dartmouth College Ensemble Performances: Gospel Choir, Glee Club and Dance Ensemble from Thursday, Feb. 29 through Sunday, March 3 on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.

100th Anniversary Special Film: “March of the Penguins” (rescheduled) on Friday, March 1 at 3 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.

First Friday in Downtown Concord on Friday, March 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. More info.

From China to Appalachia: Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer with Chao Tian and Jake Blount on Friday, March 1 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Word Barn in Exeter. More info.

Sarah Kirkland Snider’s “Penelope” on Saturday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m. at The Rex Theatre in Manchester, and Sunday, March 3 at 3 p.m. at The Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord. More info.

Continuum Arts Collective & The Press Room Present: “The Last Waltz” on Saturday, March 2 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 3 at 1 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.

“Tap Into Maple” weekly, on Saturdays throughout March at the Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center in Laconia. More info.

Shamrock Fest 2024 from Saturday, March 1 through Sunday, March 17 at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.