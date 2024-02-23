© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: DOC officer charged with patient death in psychiatric unit; State proposes changes to YDC settlements

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published February 23, 2024 at 9:01 AM EST
The Secure Psychiatric Unit at the New Hampshire Department of Corrections.
Paige Sutherland
/
NHPR
The Secure Psychiatric Unit at the New Hampshire Department of Corrections.

The New Hampshire Department of Justice announced earlier this month that a former prison guard was charged with second degree murder. He is accused of causing the death of a patient at the state prison system’s Secure Psychiatric Unit last year.

And over a thousand people have sued the state, alleging abuse at the state-run Youth Detention Center over decades. The state has set aside money to settle lawsuits with victims, but with caps as to how much a victim can receive. But this week, lawmakers united with victims’ lawyers to back potential changes to the settlement process.

We dive into these stories on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin
  • Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

NH Corrections Dept. says it did not complete internal review after death, revising earlier statement

In the two weeks since a former prison guard was charged with second-degree murder, the New Hampshire Department of Corrections has given conflicting statements about its internal review of the incident.

Victims’ attorneys who objected to YDC settlement fund support proposed changes

In a remarkable change, attorneys representing nearly 1,100 clients in lawsuits against the state for abuse while at the Youth Development Center said they will encourage them to pursue a state settlement instead under a bill that would significantly expand who is eligible for compensation.

More New Hampshire headlines:
