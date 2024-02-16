NH News Recap: Sununu's final State of the State; Republican push to empower immigration enforcement in NH
Gov. Chris Sununu gave his final State of the State address this week. State lawmakers consider ways to enforce immigration laws at New Hampshire’s northern border. And is there any chance for bipartisan gun legislation this session?
We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Todd Bookman, NHPR
- Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
In his final State of the State address, Sununu seeks to frame his tenure on his own terms
Sununu described his record as one marked by prosperity and urged lawmakers to stay the course.
Proposed change to land use law could empower immigration enforcement along NH-Canada border
The legislation would allow certain landowners to post "No Trespassing" signs, allowing local police to arrest suspected migrants on state-level criminal charges.
NH Senate Republicans block gun bills, including ‘red flag’ law and waiting period
One measure would have permitted relatives or police to ask a judge to temporarily remove firearms from someone deemed dangerous.
More New Hampshire headlines:
- Lawmakers consider bill to allow partisan school board elections in New Hampshire
- NH Senate rejects enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution
- Revived bill would give NH Department of Education power to subpoena teachers under investigation
- Proposal could give NH landlords more pathways to eviction after a lease ends