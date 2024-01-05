Grafton County receives $11M to boost broadband access

Grafton County is getting $11 million dollars from the federal government to set up a broadband network.

The network is expected to offer internet access to 24 municipalities and internet service providers.

Tom Perez, a senior advisor in the Biden White House, was in Sugar Hill on Thursday to announce the grant. In an interview with NHPR, he said the initiative is expected to improve broadband access for over 6,000 residents, including schools and childcare centers.

“In other words, think of a bicycle tire, you have a hub and all these spokes on the tire,” Perez said. “When you build hubs for the internet it enables communities across to access the internet.”

He said the network could help to lower costs by creating more competition.

“There might be one point of connection in rural America, but one company might have the monopoly over that technology or that infrastructure," Perez said. "And what happens if you have a monopoly you can charge a lot for that service."

Perez said New Hampshire has been allocated over $200 million as part of the Biden administration's “internet for all” initiative, and the broader goal is to provide high speed internet for the rest of the state.

The $11 million grant was awarded after Grafton County officials applied for the money.

Perez is one of several high-ranking Biden administration officials who have recently stopped in New Hampshire — or are planning upcoming stops. Biden declined to put his name on the New Hampshire primary ballot due to a disagreement over the party primary schedule, but his supporters are leading a write-in campaign on his behalf.