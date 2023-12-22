NH News Recap: State and federal officials respond to increased reports of hate and extremism

Communities across the state are assessing the damage following a storm on Monday. Heavy rain and winds led to flooding in many areas.

New Hampshire saw a rise in the number of people experiencing homelessness in 2022. And state and federal officials are responding to an increase in reported acts of hate and extremism.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR

Todd Bookman, NHPR

NH synagogues targeted with bomb hoax; US Attorney vows ‘zero tolerance’ for acts of hate

The threats made against five synagogues in the state were part of a nationwide wave of similar hoaxes in recent days.

Homelessness rose across the country last year, and NH saw one of the largest spikes

New Hampshire saw one of the largest percentage increases in homelessness between 2022 and 2023, according to federal data.

Water rescues, flooded roads and a near record on the Saco: NH surveys the fallout from Monday’s storm

Temperatures reached record highs on Monday in New Hampshire. Rivers rose after melted snowpack combined with an unusual amount of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

