© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make an impact on NHPR and NH Food Bank this holiday season!

NH News Recap: State and federal officials respond to increased reports of hate and extremism

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published December 22, 2023 at 7:48 AM EST
New Hampshire Attorney General's office in Concord, NH. Ali Oshinskie photo.
Ali Oshinskie
/
NHPR
New Hampshire Attorney General's office in Concord, NH. Ali Oshinskie photo.

Communities across the state are assessing the damage following a storm on Monday. Heavy rain and winds led to flooding in many areas.

New Hampshire saw a rise in the number of people experiencing homelessness in 2022. And state and federal officials are responding to an increase in reported acts of hate and extremism.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR
  • Todd Bookman, NHPR

Stories from around New Hampshire this week:

NH synagogues targeted with bomb hoax; US Attorney vows ‘zero tolerance’ for acts of hate

The threats made against five synagogues in the state were part of a nationwide wave of similar hoaxes in recent days.

Homelessness rose across the country last year, and NH saw one of the largest spikes

New Hampshire saw one of the largest percentage increases in homelessness between 2022 and 2023, according to federal data.

Water rescues, flooded roads and a near record on the Saco: NH surveys the fallout from Monday’s storm

Temperatures reached record highs on Monday in New Hampshire. Rivers rose after melted snowpack combined with an unusual amount of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

More New Hampshire headlines:
Tags
NH News N.H. News Recap
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR.
See stories by Mary McIntyre
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.