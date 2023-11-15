© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Peterborough Holiday Stroll, The Nutcracker in Manchester, beer history

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published November 15, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST
Two mannequins dressed in astronaut flight suits at the McAuliffe-Discovery center
Emily Corwin
/
NHPR
The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord is hosting an Alan. B. Shepard 100th Birthday Celebration on Saturday.

Take a creative approach to your holiday gifting with the Form + Function Artisan Fair at 3S Artspace and wreath making at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center.

Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Visitors in 3S Artspace's gallery on July 6, 2021.
Samantha Coetzee
/
NHPR
3S Artspace will transform into a marketplace this weekend for their Form + Function artisan fair.

  • LaBelle Lights on Tuesdays through Sundays from Nov. 14 through Jan. 7 at LaBelle Winery in Derry. More info.
  • Beer for History featuring UNH Brewlab on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Folsom Tavern in Exeter. More info.
  • "The Nutcracker” from Thursday, Nov. 16 through Sunday, Nov. 19 at the Palace Theatre in Manchester. More info.
  • A Celebration of Poetry and Protected Lands on Friday, Nov. 17 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. More info.
    See also: Write at the Museum at the Florence H. Speare Memorial Museum
  • Peterborough Holiday Stroll on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Peterborough. More info.
  • Winter Greens & Wreath Making on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
  • Alan. B. Shepard 100th Birthday Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord. More info.
  • Met Live: "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X" on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. at various theater locations around the state. Find a theater near you.
    See also: Special Film Event: Gather at the Showroom
  • Form + Function Artisan Fair on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • North Country Chamber Players presents European Treasures on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 3 p.m. at the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods and Sunday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa in Whitefield. More info.
