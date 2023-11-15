10 things to do in NH this weekend: Peterborough Holiday Stroll, The Nutcracker in Manchester, beer history
Take a creative approach to your holiday gifting with the Form + Function Artisan Fair at 3S Artspace and wreath making at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center.
- LaBelle Lights on Tuesdays through Sundays from Nov. 14 through Jan. 7 at LaBelle Winery in Derry. More info.
- Beer for History featuring UNH Brewlab on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Folsom Tavern in Exeter. More info.
- "The Nutcracker” from Thursday, Nov. 16 through Sunday, Nov. 19 at the Palace Theatre in Manchester. More info.
- A Celebration of Poetry and Protected Lands on Friday, Nov. 17 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. More info.
- Peterborough Holiday Stroll on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Peterborough. More info.
- Winter Greens & Wreath Making on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
- Alan. B. Shepard 100th Birthday Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord. More info.
- Met Live: "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X" on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. at various theater locations around the state. Find a theater near you.
- Form + Function Artisan Fair on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
- North Country Chamber Players presents European Treasures on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 3 p.m. at the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods and Sunday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa in Whitefield. More info.